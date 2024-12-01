Deion Sanders Jr. applauds FOX for airing Ohio State-Michigan brawl
Colorado didn't have a rivalry game to end the 2024 season, but elsewhere resulted in a wild finish to the regular season and proved to be the most chaotic and dramatic stretch of the year. Saturday alone witnessed shocking upsets and unforgettable moments, capped by the Michigan Wolverines’ stunning 13-10 victory over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.
The game itself was a defensive slugfest, but the postgame antics stole the spotlight. Following their win, Michigan players celebrated by planting their flag at midfield at the Horseshoe. The gesture enraged the Buckeyes, sparking an all-out brawl between the teams. Punches flew, objects were thrown, and the verbal exchanges were anything but friendly.
The chaos escalated to the point that police intervened, attempting to break up the melee. When initial efforts failed, officers resorted to pepper spray, hitting players from both teams in a desperate bid to restore order. The incident marked a new low in one of college football’s most storied rivalries.
The pandemonium didn’t end on the field. Deion Sanders Jr., the son of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, took to social media to share his thoughts. "Shout out to the TV provider & the camera man for showing the high wide angle so we can enjoy the full fight," Sanders Jr. quipped on X, adding a layer of humor to the volatile situation. Ohio State and Michigan were both fined $100,000 by the Big Ten after Saturday’s postgame brawl.
Colorado’s regular season concluded on Friday, a day before the Rivalry Week fireworks. The Buffaloes delivered a statement performance, dismantling the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a 52-0 shutout to finish 9-3. The win showcased the progress made under Coach Prime, but it wasn’t enough to secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. BYU’s late-night victory over Houston sealed Colorado’s fate, likely sending the 20th-ranked Buffaloes to a bowl game like the Alamo or Holiday Bowl.