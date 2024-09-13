Deion Sanders Jr says Colorado is facing the world this weekend
The Colorado Buffaloes football program has been in the spotlight, especially after a tough 28-10 loss to Nebraska. With high-profile leadership and elevated expectations, the team faces immense pressure, drawing attention from critics and supporters alike.
The scrutiny extends beyond their on-field performance, sometimes veering into bizarre territory, such as recent accusations that the band stopped playing the fight song after touchdowns so one of Shedeur Sanders' songs could play—a claim that has been refuted by both Deion Sanders Jr. and the Colorado program.
Bucky went on the record with the Zero 2 Sixty podcast, emphasizing the external pressures the team faces, saying that the players are up against more than just their opponents; they are battling the world’s desire to see them fail. He highlighted the constant negativity surrounding the team and the personal attacks directed at his family, stressing the importance of staying focused and not getting distracted by the noise. Sanders Jr. noted that no matter what he or his family says online, critics find a way to twist it, showcasing the daily barrage of criticism they face.
“Whatever people believe in, that’s where spirituality comes in,” Bucky said. “You’ve got to stay prayed up. You’ve got to stay this and that, because it’s daily attacks. And that’s what you try to get the team to understand, bro, this s*** is bigger than football. We're not only playing against CSU, you’re playing against the world. The world wants to see you fail. “
Deion Sanders threatens to use his platform to stop false reports
Despite being just 5-9 since Coach Prime took over, the program receives an outsized amount of media attention, amplifying the pressure on the team. Sanders Jr. encouraged the players to stay strong mentally, avoid the negativity on social media, and use the criticism as fuel to convert detractors into supporters. Colorado has an opportunity to bounce back and silence their critics when they face Colorado State on Saturday, a chance to shift the narrative and demonstrate their resilience under the brightest lights