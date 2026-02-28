Colorado Buffaloes Battling Rival Program For Four-Star Recruit Khalil Taylor
Class of 2027 four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor revealed his top list of schools on Friday, and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.
According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Taylor's top six also includes rival Nebraska and four other Power Four teams in Georgia, Ohio State, Syracuse and Penn State. Colorado offered Taylor earlier this month and is slated to host the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, product in May.
Taylor is the No. 14 wide receiver and the No. 3 prospect from Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Penn State, which re-offered Taylor upon coach Matt Campbell's hiring, appears to be the favorite to land Taylor.
“They’re making a run again,” Taylor told Nittany Sports Now. “They’re back up. I’ve been talking with them a lot. They’re staying in touch with me, visiting me at school andstuff. They’re on me, like how coach Franklin’s group was. I like them a lot, too. Penn State’s just standing out.”
Currently a junior at Pine-Richland High School, Taylor is listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds. He closed this past season with 33 catches for 571 yards and 16 touchdowns, and he was equally as impactful on special teams with 770 combined kickoff and punt return yards.
Taylor's other scheduled visits include Penn State (June 5-7), Georgia (May 29-31) and Syracuse (June 19-21). He'll check out Boulder from May 15-17.
Colorado's Other 2027 Wide Receiver Targets
Taylor is one of several 2027 wide receivers that Colorado is trending well with, joining Iveon Lewis (Richmond, Va.), Jaden Baldwin (Chandler, Ariz.), Ryan Ferdinand (West Palm Beach, Fla.) and athlete Marquis Fennell (Valdosta, Ga.). Jason Phillips is set to enter his third season as Colorado's wide receivers coach, and he'll work closely with inside receivers coach Rashad Davis.
Colorado's current crop of wide receivers will operate under offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" system, which aims to incorporate a wide reange of playmakers.
"That's the unique thing about our offense, where one guy doesn't dominate the ball," Marion told analyst Phillip Dukes. "Multiple guys get a chance to operate, touch the ball, make plays and have an impact on the game. The other thing is how we practice. The way we practice, I always tell people that we have a Friday night offense, we have a Saturday at noon kickoff offense, and we have a Sunday NFL dropback. We can play that game with you as well."
Coach Deion Sanders currently owns one class of 2027 commitment: three-star cornerback Davon Dericho. Still, there's optimism that Colorado's summer visits will result in additional pledges.
Colorado will open its fourth spring camp of the "Coach Prime" era on Monday. Much of the focus will surround quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis' growth in Marion's offense and the work of newly-promoted defensive coordinator Chris Marve, who takes over for Robert Livingston.
