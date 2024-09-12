Deion Sanders threatens to use his platform to stop false reports
Colorado coach Deion Sanders recently addressed the media in Boulder to dispel false rumors circulating on social media. The reports claimed Sanders ordered the Colorado band to replace the school fight song with his son Shedeur’s rap song, “Perfect Timing,” after touchdowns.
Sanders called the rumor “idiotic,” stressing that it was an outright lie. He used the moment to highlight the broader issue of misinformation in today’s media landscape, criticizing the lack of accountability in online content, which often spreads unverified and misleading information.
Sanders also defended his son Shedeur against recent criticism following Colorado’s 28-10 loss to Nebraska. Shedeur was accused of leaving the field early in a selfish manner, but Sanders clarified that Shedeur had left to receive medical treatment for an injury, along with another player. Sanders emphasized the importance of responsible journalism and urged reporters to fact-check their stories before spreading false narratives that can harm those involved.
“We gotta to start having some kind of accountability to this,” Sanders said. “I understand that this is a free and open world, that everybody is not a journalist. Everybody is not an analyst. Everybody really hasn’t put in a lot of work to do what you all do. I’m thankful for many of y’all that take your job and your craft serious, and consequently you get facts before you run with false narratives. But please know that stuff affects people."
Ahead of Colorado’s upcoming game against rival Colorado State, Sanders spoke about his personal restraint in responding to media attacks, noting that despite having a large platform, he chooses not to retaliate. He acknowledged that while he could use his influence to strike back, he opts not to, emphasizing his commitment to staying above the fray.
“You gotta understand I have a huge platform,” Sanders said. “I could really get personal if I wanted to, but I chose not to do that because that’s not right. Some things in life is just not right, and I don’t want to go there and I won’t go there, But think about it, just my family alone, the platform is enormous. If we really wanted to go there, we could go there. But we would never do that. We weren’t raised like that.”
Sanders also provided updates on his team’s injuries, noting that his son Shilo Sanders will be sidelined for two to three weeks following forearm surgery. Shilo, who was Colorado’s leading tackler last season, was injured in the recent game against Nebraska. The Buffs also face potential absences of key players like running back Dallan Hayden and defensive lineman Chidozie Nwanko.
As Colorado prepares for its second straight rivalry game on the road, Sanders remains focused on resilience and perseverance, undeterred by the increased scrutiny and criticism following their recent loss.