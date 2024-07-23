Deion Sanders puts his kids on notice about when he'll start using profanity
In the world of college football, where discipline and focus are key, Deion Sanders doesn't allow cursing around him. However, it appears that his son let their words fly freely, much to their father's dismay. While everyone might feel the urge to cuss occasionally, Coach Prime is determined to maintain a clean language policy.
Shilo Sanders is no stranger to getting reprimanded by his father for breaking the rules. But he recently called out his younger brother, Shedeur, for being a bit extra. In a recent Well Off Media video, Shilo played the role of a snitch and decided to expose Shedeur's slip up. As Shilo sat with his family, he candidly revealed that Shedeur had cussed right in front of their father during the trip to Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas. His saving grace was Coach Prime was sleeping, otherwise it would've been pandemonium.
Shilo humorously recounted the incident saying, "Just on the PJ that we were just on for media day, when you was asleep, (Shedeur) cussed right there in front of you and you didn’t even hear it or nothing. He was just having a field day while you was asleep. I was like 'Dad, you're nothing going to say nothing?'"
The middle son of Coach Prime then spun the conversation to talk about his grandmother, Connie Knight, who once told Deion Sanders Jr. that "bad words aren’t bad." Shilo wished that his grandma had imparted the same wisdom to his father. However, Prime defended his stance and said, "I grew up on good cussing."
"Usually when you grow on some good cussing like that, you try to do the opposite. I don't use profanity. I think... When I make it to... Because I'm going to live a long time... Probably when I make it to 95, I'm going to start cussing y'all out."
This playful banter sheds light on the ongoing sibling rivalry and the double standards that Shilo perceives in his father's enforcement of the no-cussing rule
Sanders and the Buffs head to the Big 12 this year. The first time Colorado will be back in their former conference in 14 years. They'll open the 2024 season against North Dakota State on August 29 with national coverage on ESPN.