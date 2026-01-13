Deion Sanders Suffers Biggest Transfer Portal Loss Yet

The Colorado Buffaloes got off to a strong start this offseason, but momentum took a hit Monday night. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff learned that star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton plans to enter the transfer portal.

Seaton was a five-star recruit out of IMG Academy in the 2024 class and quickly became one of the foundational pieces of Sanders’ rebuild in Boulder. He was viewed as a long-term anchor for the offensive line and a cornerstone of the program’s future.

Along with quarterback Julian Lewis and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Seaton ranked among the most significant recruiting wins of the Sanders era since his arrival in 2022.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field.

On Monday night, Seaton made his decision public, posting a heartfelt message on social media thanking his teammates, the coaching staff, and Sanders. The announcement sent shockwaves through the program, given both his talent and leadership.

Seaton’s decision is more than just another offseason departure, as it removes a cornerstone piece the Buffaloes were building around.

His exit forces Colorado to adjust its plans along the offensive line and rethink how it protects its future. It also underscores the volatility of the transfer portal era as the program looks to maintain momentum heading into next season.

What Losing Jordan Seaton Means for Colorado’s Rebuild

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) and athletic director Rick George following the win against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field.

The Buffaloes’ rebuild under Sanders hasn’t gone exactly to plan, and losing a player as talented as Seaton makes it even tougher.

Sanders and his staff had counted on Seaton protecting quarterback Julian Lewis, and now that plan will have to change. Seaton’s presence was always a key part of developing Lewis and anchoring the offensive line.

The impact goes beyond just losing a player. Seaton is a projected first-round NFL Draft pick next season and one of the top tackles in college football. As a team captain and cornerstone of the roster, his departure marks a major shift for the program.

In that context, Sanders and his staff have been aggressive in the transfer portal, and their strategy is starting to make sense.

Colorado has strengthened its offensive line with three transfers from Power Four programs. The Buffs have added Bo Hughley from Georgia, Taj Wright from Rutgers, and Jayven Richardson from Missouri.

Losing Seaton forces Colorado to accelerate its rebuild rather than develop it gradually. How Sanders and his staff respond to the offensive line will be key in deciding whether this setback becomes a turning point or a lasting challenge for the program.

Where Could Jordan Seaton Land After Entering the Transfer Portal?

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.

While Seaton’s departure from Colorado after just two seasons comes as a shock, he’s likely to have plenty of options. It’s not every day that one of the top left tackles in the country becomes available in the transfer portal this late in the offseason.

The programs that make the most sense for Seaton include the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Miami Hurricanes.

Coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders have invested heavily in their roster, and leveraging their NIL resources has never been an issue. Plus, Seaton already has experience in the Big 12, which would help him transition quickly.

Returning home to Miami is also an appealing option. The Hurricanes are set to lose a lot of talent to the NFL, and Seaton would step into a program ready to compete immediately, all while playing closer to family and friends.

If Seaton wants to compete for championships, landing at either Oregon or Texas makes a lot of sense. If he’s leaving Boulder, it’s likely to be for a top-tier program that can contend for a national title.

Landing at either program would give Seaton the chance to continue developing at a high level and showcase his skills on a big stage. Wherever he ends up, he’s set to make an immediate impact.