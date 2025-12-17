Colorado Receiver Joseph Williams Shares Injury Update After Surgery

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams reposted an Instagram video, originally shared by his mother Jovita Williams, of him in a hospital bed, seemingly recovering from surgery. Williams dealt with an undisclosed injury during the 2025 season, but the Colorado receiver appears to be in good spirits.

Joseph Williams Injury Update

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

"So thankful for the prayers, calls, and texts," Williams' mom captioned the video. "He was still pretty loopy in this video, but doing great and in amazing spirits! Coach called to check on him and Joseph said, 'Coach, I'm ready to run some routes!'"

In the video, Williams addressed the camera and gave a message to Colorado fans as well:

"Hey Buff nation, JoJo checking in. Had a successful surgery. I don't even know if my eyes are open right now I feel so good. Let's go Buffs, I love y'all. Thank you for all the support. God bless," Williams said.

The Colorado receiver was named on the team's official availability report two times during the year, and he did not play in the Buffs' season finale against Kansas State despite being available.

Williams played in 10 games in 2025, catching 37 passes for 489 yards and four touchdowns. His biggest game of the year came in Colorado's win over Iowa State as Williams finished with eight catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. The game was the second-to-last start for Buffs quarterback Kaidon Salter before he was eventually benched for Colorado freshman Julian Lewis.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

MORE: New Colorado Buffaloes Recruit Shares Encouraging Update On High School Career

MORE: Comparing Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Trophy Win to Travis Hunter's

MORE: What Colorado's TV Ratings Say About Deion Sanders' Impact

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Lewis, a former five-star recruit, flashed in limited action during the season, but the expectations are high entering 2026. Williams' return from surgery will be closely monitored as Colorado looks to maximize the weapons available to Lewis.

Joseph Williams on Deion Sanders

Williams transferred to Colorado after spending his freshman season at Tulsa, totaling 30 receptions for 588 yards and five touchdowns. Before 2025, Williams told a story explaining his decision to commit to Colorado and Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders during an appearance on Darius Sanders' Reach The People Podcast,

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

"'Coach Prime' said I had to come in and earn it. (What) really got me is he's ('Coach Prime') not gonna give me what I want 'cause he knows he has other guys that are good also. So I have to come in and earn everything I get. With my jersey number, things I need, things I want, stuff like that, I have to come in and earn it. He's not gonna give it to me. Other schools weren't telling me that," said Williams.

Williams was a bright spot in Colorado's wide receiver corps, and his connection with Lewis will be one to watch moving forward as the Buffs look to improve from a 3-9 finish in 2025, one that featured a five-game losing streak to end the year.