Deion Sanders says "I'm not a still target for the enemy to shoot at me" on adversity
Deion Sanders has taken the college football world by storm, particularly as he enters his second season rebuilding the Colorado Buffaloes. While his actions and decisions continue to draw significant attention, the focus on his football strategies often takes a backseat to the noise surrounding him. Questions about his approach, use of the transfer portal, and even his personal life are frequently raised, overshadowing the true essence of what really matters in football: winning.
Colorado wasn’t handed to Sanders as a ready-made powerhouse. Instead, he inherited a one-win team, floundering at the bottom of the college football hierarchy. Critics are quick to bring up the 4-8 record from last season, as if that alone defines his efforts. However, rebuilding a team, especially one in such dire straits, requires time, patience, and vision. Sanders didn't step into a well-oiled machine. He took on a project that many would shy away from. And for Colorado, this major rebuild needs Prime Time to bring it back to relevance.
Yet, for all the football intricacies that could be discussed, what really captivates the public is the juicy headlines. The bankruptcy case involving his son, Shilo Sanders, stems from an $11.9 million judgement and has been a big squeeze. It's one of the many stories this offseason with reports of violence and an alleged "gun culture" in Boulder, along with contentious press conferences. But what makes all of this stand out is the involvement of Deion Sanders' family, bringing a spotlight on the situation that most would avoid.
Sanders was recently asked by SI's Nick Ferguson on the Nick Ferg Show about how he handles adversity. His answer was consistent with how the Hall-of-Famer deals with the trials and tribulations of life.
"A lot of people run into adversity and they stop, Sanders said. "I keep going. I ain't got time for that. I keep going and keep moving. I'm not a hunter and I don't kill. But I've known hunters and I understand how they get down. They say they're really accurate when the target is still. And I'm not going to be a still target for the enemy to shoot at me."
Despite the noise, Coach Prime remains focused on what truly matters. He’s fully committed to his team, spending nights in his office rather than at home, and keeping his eyes on the goal of success on the field. The critics and distractions will always be there, but in football, results speak louder than words. Whether fans are cheering or hating, they’re all watching, and Sanders knows that as long as he’s winning, business will keep moving forward.