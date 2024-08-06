Former Colorado players detail alleged violent incidents in damaging report
The 2024 college football season is less than a month away with more attention on Deion Sanders and Colorado — but for the wrong reasons. Former players are alleging violence in Boulder over the past year, according to a report by the New York Post. A purported program culture that has allowed it to run rampant in the locker room.
“It’s like a real-life Grand Theft Auto video game,” one former player said. “There are many distractions with fights, guns, and money floating around. The environment is unlike any I’ve come from before.”
One specific instance involved safety Shilo Sanders and five-star recruit Cormani McClain getting into a heated altercation after the Oregon State game on Nov. 4.
Shilo allegedly slapped McClain "several times", which left Cormani screaming ‘I’m going to kill you’ repeatedly,” an anonymous former player said. “After that, you could tell he wasn’t mentally there. It’s hard when the coaches you trust are calling you derogatory names on the practice field.”
Sanders is in the midst of a $11.8 million bankruptcy case stemming from a 2015 alleged assault.
McClain left the program eariler this year. He played in six games last year after being a top 20 recruit nationally. His transfer to Florida was marred by controversy.
“I feel like I just don’t want to play for clicks,” McClain said after hitting the portal. “I actually want to be involved with a great leading program that’s going to develop players.”
Deion then countered by suggesting that McClain’s own personal work ethic was inadequate with the Buffs.
“I’m always in prayer for our young men, and I want the best for them. I pray to God that he goes to a program that challenges him, as well as holds him accountable and develops him as a young man,” Sanders said.
The Hall-of-Famer had a moment while being introduced to the new players this July when he made a bathroom reference, which can be linked to McClain for eariler last year.
"Let me tell you this. If you show me you don't want this, I'm going to show you I don't want you, Sanders told his players. "That means, by being late, you don't even want to participate, lackluster effort, going to the bathroom in the midst of what we getting down with, and just overall just a lack of want.... We know when you want it. We know when you don't and if you show me you don't want it I'm going to show you I don't want you, expeditiously. Do we understand?"
This links to Coach Prime telling Travis Hunter not to "Use the bathroom strategically, like Cormani" in March after jamming his star player into the wall.
Another alleged assault reportedly took place between offensive lineman Savion Washington, who is now with Syracuse, and five-star freshman tackle Jordan Seaton, who was bullied into “proving his manhood” before scrapping. The former IMG Academy product addressed the controversy indirectly with reporters on Monday.
"For me freshman initiation is listening. We don't really do the hazing or the fighting, this is a brotherhood." However, he didn't deny fighting Washington.
Receiver Kaleb Mathis allegedly punched backup quarterback Colton Allen because of not wanting to repay a gambling debt over $10,000, according to the report. The wideout is the son of CU assistant coach, Kevin Mathis, who was with Sanders since his days before Jackson State as a Dallas Cowboys' teammate.
The Colorado players even joked about who was the most "Strapped up," which is a street term for carry guns, in a recent Reach The People Media video. Seaton and Mathis were both asked the question and tried to downplay the exchange.
"CU Athletics has no comment. We’re excited with the way the team is coming together after a week of camp and are looking forward to an excellent season under Coach Prime, starting with our game against North Dakota State on August 29 at Folsom Field,” the school’s athletic communications department told the Post.
Outside of these incident, the Buffaloes have had a slew of troubling testaments to their culture in the last few months alone.
Paul Finebaum warns Dan Patrick about "Deion Police" after slamming Coach Prime
Safety Xavier Smith — who transferred to UTEP following the 2023 season — told The Athletic in April that Sanders implored he should leave after only one year.
“I was actually getting mad, like tears coming to my eyes,” Smith said. “Because, bro, you never even tried to get to know me. He was destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves. The way he did it, it could’ve been done with a little more compassion.”
In response, quarterback Shedeur Sanders lambasted Smith, with Deion’s youngest son writing on X, “Ion even remember him tbh. Bro had to be very mid at best.”
Then, Deion and Shedeur expressed confidence at Big 12 Media Days surrounding the school’s perception.
“It’s been that since Day 1,” Sanders said about higher expectations. “I remember first media day when I was in HBCU [Jackson State]. I said, ‘We won’t lose a game.’ I’m undefeated in the SWAC, so I already know what the expectation comes with. I know we’re everybody’s Super Bowl."
Tarvarish Dawson had his own story to tell after being dismissed eariler this year.
The former four-star receiver described an incident back in January that resulted in Coach Prime going off on him. He informed CU's coaches of his intentions to head home to Florida for his daughter's first birthday. When he had flight delays and was hours late returning to practice, the tone with Sanders and others changed.
"Coach Prime started talking about how I let down the program, especially Shedeur, by coming back late. He told me he was going to take away my playing time and was upset," Dawson told SI. "I spoke up for myself. Coach Prime told us to be responsible and take care of our family. That's what I was doing.
"I told him it was nonsense that I was being punished for being present for my daughter, but Shilo and Shedeur could miss a week for a fashion show. Prime lost it and started cussing me out and told me to pack my stuff in front of my teammates."
Colorado is projected to make a bowl in 2024, according to several outlets.
The Buffs begin their second season with Sanders against North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29.