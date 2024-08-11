Denver anchor says Deion Sanders not acting like "Sportsperson of the Year"
Deion Sanders turned a press conference into a contentious event on Friday, leaving many reporters wondering why he lost his charm. Throughout the session, Sanders clashed with the media, dismissing questions, challenging reporters, and generally making the experience difficult for those present.
Scotty Gange, a sports anchor for KUSA-TV in Denver, compiled a video that highlighted some of Sanders' most confrontational moments during his over 20 minutes at the podium. Gange opened by noting the combative atmosphere, showing a clip of Sanders curtly repeating, "We talk about that," in response to a reporter's question. He also highlighted Sanders' aggressive questioning of a reporter, asking, "Why are you always on attack?"
Sanders didn't reserve his ire for print journalists alone; he also dismissed Eric Christensen of CBS Colorado simply for being associated with the network. Despite Christensen’s attempt to clarify that he was local, Sanders waved him off, stating, “You are who you are. CBS is CBS.” Come to find out, Coach Prime was reportedly upset over coverage from the national outlet.
Gange criticized Sanders for his behavior, noting that while Sanders has undeniably brought national attention to the Colorado football program, his confrontational approach towards the media was unbecoming of someone in his position. Gange emphasized that a "Sportsperson of the Year" should not be trying to intimidate or push around reporters simply for doing their job.
The press conference raised concerns about how Sanders will handle the inevitable challenges of the upcoming season. If preseason interactions with the media are this tense, it raises questions about how Sanders will respond to potential adversity if the Buffaloes struggle during the season.