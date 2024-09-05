ESPN host says Colorado accomplished nothing but drawing a big audience in opener
Paul Finebaum's latest comments have sparked renewed attention and controversy, particularly surrounding his critique of Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. Known for his unfiltered opinions, the ESPN commentator recently stirred the pot by questioning what Colorado truly achieved beyond high viewership numbers in their game against North Dakota State. While appearing on The Matt Barrie Show, Finebaum maintained his stance, highlighting that Sanders’ popularity might overshadow his coaching accomplishments.
"What did Colorado really accomplish other than drawing a big audience for ESPN?" Finebaum asked the audience, casting doubt on Sanders’ impact as a head coach. He emphasized that Sanders, like other major sports personalities such as LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers, is more of a brand than just a coach. Finebaum’s criticisms reflect a larger question. Is Sanders more focused on his media presence than effectively managing his team?
One of Finebaum’s sharpest critics targeted Sanders’ game management, specifically during the closing moments of Colorado’s matchup.
"What concerns me more than anything else was the way Deion coached the game down the stretch. Is he in control on the sidelines?" Finebaum questioned.
He pointed to a crucial moment involving quarterback Shedeur Sanders, where the Buffaloes’ decision-making left them vulnerable. Finebaum noted that Sanders’ approach allowed the opposing team to nearly claw back into the game, highlighting flaws in game management and sideline control. Finebaum’s comments have not gone unnoticed, especially as Coach Prime’s persona continues to draw immense attention.
While Sanders publicly addressed his son’s mistake, the underlying issue of his coaching effectiveness remains a point of debate. With Colorado’s next test against Nebraska this Saturday, all eyes will be on Sanders to see if he can provide the most fitting response. He can also shut Finebaum down with CU's performance on the field.