Sanders, Hunter push Colorado past North Dakota State in opener, 31-26
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes certainly didn't want their home opener to be close, but they came away with the 31-26 win over North Dakota State on Thursday night.
The Buffs held off the Bison thanks to monster performances from Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to start off the season with a victory. Sanders finished with 445 yards and 4 touchdowns. Hunter caught three of the TDs and had 132 receiving yards. Jimmy Horn also had 7 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown.
Colorado was down by three going into halftime and fought the rest of the 30 minutes to stay on top after taking the lead with a 13-yard touchdown by Hunter in the 3rd quarter. This was CU's first win since last October after ending the 2023 season on a losing skid.
