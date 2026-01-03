Colorado Buffaloes' Biggest Transfer Portal Loss

The Colorado Buffaloes are losing 30 players to the transfer portal, including some key pieces like wide receiver Omarion Miller, safety Tawfiq Byard, and defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, to name a few.

Why Losing Omarion Miller Hurts The Most

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

With the portal officially opening on Jan. 2, ESPN ranked the top 25 prospects available, and Miller was ranked No. 11. According to ESPN, Miller is the fourth-highest ranked transfer from the Big 12 behind former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby (No. 1), former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (No. 3), and former Utah defensive lineman John Henry Daley (No. 8).

Not only is Miller one of the highest-rated players leaving Colorado, he also leaves Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis without one of his biggest weapons heading into his redshirt freshman season. Lewis showed flashes during his limited playing time, but the uncertainty at quarterback throughout the season likely played a role in Miller's decision to leave the Buffaloes.

Despite Colorado playing three quarterbacks during the season (Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub, and Lewis), Miller still shone.

"Miller averaged 18 yards per catch and led Colorado in all three receiving categories in 2025, even as inconsistent QB play affected his production. His speed makes him a threat to take the top off the coverage and pull away after the catch. He tracks and adjusts to the deep ball well. He dropped too many passes in 2025, but he can pluck the ball out of the air and he's strong enough to come down with some 50-50 balls," wrote ESPN analyst Steve Muench.

Instead of entering the 2026 season with their leading receiver, the Buffs will have to find new targets for their young quarterback.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Potential Transfer Portal Wide Receivers For Colorado Buffaloes

With Omarion Miller, as well as Colorado receiver Dre'lon Miller, entering the portal, Colorado is expected to look for transfer wide receivers. Buffs wide receiver Joseph Williams and tight end Zach Atkins are slated to return to Boulder, but Colorado will have to build more depth if not find difference makers in the portal.

Miami (OH) receiver Kam Perry posted on his social media that he is visiting Boulder with the portal recently opening, and the early trip could be a good sign for Colorado. In 2025, Perry finished the year with 43 receptions for 976 yards and six touchdowns.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports' Adam Munsterteiger, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff are also recruiting former San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero as well as former Ohio receiver Chase Hendricks.

Colorado was also linked to Texas receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., but the former Longhorn is currently visiting the Kentucky Wildcats.

In Colorado's 2026 recruiting class, the Buffs are bringing in three-star receivers Xavier McDonald and Christian Ward. In addition, Ward's brother, three-star athlete Alexander Ward committed to Colorado.