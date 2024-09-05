Colorado has mistaken identity case with "The Governor" before Nebraska
The Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for their long-standing rivalry against Nebraska, drawing insights from an unexpected source. At least that's the way it was reported. A few outlets like the Associated Press, Omaha World-Herald and others believed Colorado Governor Jared Polis made a trip to Boulder to encourage the Buffs players before heading off to Lincoln. That wasn't true and it turns out to be a case of mistaken identity.
When Deion Sanders was talking about "The Governor," he was really making reference to CU reserve long snapper Camden Dempsey, who has earned the nickname for his political nature. Colorado is now three days away from the "Red Letter" rivalry and got a stump speech from their own un-elected official about the importance of coming home with a victory.
Dempsey shared reasons why this rivalry should matter deeply to the Buffaloes, which provided added motivation ahead of their matchup with the Huskers. They even joked that no one on the team would be caught wearing red, Nebraska’s primary color.
Sanders, an advocate for the passion and tradition of college football, highlighted the significance of the rivalry, which persists despite the teams no longer being in the same conference. As part of his weekly news conference, Sanders shared that their recent game against North Dakota State drew a peak audience of 5.6 million viewers, showcasing the growing interest in the Buffaloes under his leadership. He praised standout performances, particularly that of Jimmy Horn Jr., who nearly reached 200 receiving yards, and Travis Hunter, whom Sanders described as “the definition of ‘him’” for his impressive 131 total snaps as a receiver and cornerback.
Deion Sanders and Colorado must stay ahead of the curve and it starts with Nebraska
Looking ahead to Nebraska, Sanders expressed respect for Nebraska’s head coach, Matt Rhule, and acknowledged the toughness of the Cornhuskers. He expects a physically demanding game, highlighting Nebraska’s freshman quarterback, Dylan Raiola, who impressed in his debut with 238 yards and two touchdowns against UTEP.
Sanders noted Raiola’s strong performance, stating that while he targets weaknesses in opposing teams, Raiola’s poise and playmaking abilities are not among them. As Sanders and his team prepare for the clash, they remain focused on executing their own game plan, aiming to build on their promising start to the season.
Colorado hits the road east to face Nebraska on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET/TV: NBC).