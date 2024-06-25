Former Denver Mayor believes Deion Sanders experiencing racial bias with media
Deion Sanders' tenure at Colorado has been subjected to scrutiny influenced by racial biases. At least former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb believes that to be true.
In an Op-Ed for Thee Pregame Show, the one-time political figure in the Mile High City calls for Coach Prime to have a level playing field. Webb blames the media for harsh coverage of Sanders and the Buffs. He mirror Sanders' situation to his own from over two decades ago with local newspapers.
"At one point, each newspaper had at least three reporters following my every move and reporting on such unimportant things," Webb noted. He went on to say, "I lived under a microscope that often wasn’t a level playing field compared to my peers... I see the same thing happening to Coach Prime."
The challenges Sanders faces in being accepted as a legitimate head coach are not new. Throughout his career, he has been met with skepticism and criticism, particularly in the realm of FBS coaching. It's a narrative that started while at Jackson State and followed him to Colorado. However, Webb questions if the same group of reporters would be treating others with the same amount of scrutiny.
"Would the same members of the media ever dare to call Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton the same? Are Denver Nuggets fans part of the “Cult of Michael Malone’’? Absolutely not," Webb added.
Many have blamed Sanders' struggle to his public persona, "Prime Time," which naturally invites a certain level of resistance. However, the criticism has been especially intense and pervasive since he took on the role of Power Four coach.
Despite Sanders' undeniable impact on the teams he has led and his positive influence on young athletes, he continues to face significant opposition, much of which seems rooted in racial prejudice and a reluctance to accept his unique approach to coaching and leadership. This ongoing scrutiny reveals a deeper issue within the sports community, one that Webb’s commentary seeks to address.