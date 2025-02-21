Buffs Beat

Former NFL All-Pro says Deion Sanders doesn't want Shedeur playing for Browns

Coach Prime might not 'pull an Eli' but people are speculating on the teams not in play

Jeff Hauser

CU Buffs
In this story:

Shawne Merriman recently appeared on Outkick's 'Hot Mic' to discuss Deion Sanders’ reported reluctance to let his son, Shedeur Sanders, play for certain NFL teams.

The Colorado Buffaloes standout QB is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, that means he is likely to be drafted by a struggling franchise.

Merriman speculated that the team Deion is wary of is the Cleveland Browns. He pointed to Cleveland’s history of instability, referencing defensive star Myles Garrett’s past frustrations with the organization. Merriman explained that Deion’s concern isn’t just about Shedeur playing for a bad team but rather for a franchise without a clear vision for success.

"I think from Deion’s standpoint, that’s how he’s looking at it… What is the plan when he gets here?" Merriman said. He noted that Sanders wouldn’t want his son to endure years of constant coaching changes, poor offensive line play, and an overall losing culture.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward exchange heated jabs during workout

Cleveland’s struggles over the past two decades are well-documented, and despite occasional flashes of improvement, they have yet to establish sustained success. With the Browns holding the No. 2 pick in the draft and in need of a quarterback, speculation will continue to swirl around Shedeur’s potential fit.

Warren Sapp reveals new role on Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado

Whether Cleveland drafts him—or whether Deion’s concerns influence the decision—remains to be seen. But given the franchise’s instability, it’s understandable why Deion would want to be cautious about where his son lands.

Published
Jeff Hauser
JEFF HAUSER

Jeff Hauser covers college sports and brings On SI over twenty years of experience. He is a two-time Emmy Award winner and Heisman Trophy voter over the past decade. Among the events he has covered includes the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff, World Series, World Cup, and World Championship Boxing. Hauser appears on FOX Sports and ESPN Radio. He enjoys metal detecting and spending time with his wife and three kids.

Home/Buffs Social