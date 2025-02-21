Former NFL All-Pro says Deion Sanders doesn't want Shedeur playing for Browns
Shawne Merriman recently appeared on Outkick's 'Hot Mic' to discuss Deion Sanders’ reported reluctance to let his son, Shedeur Sanders, play for certain NFL teams.
The Colorado Buffaloes standout QB is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, that means he is likely to be drafted by a struggling franchise.
Merriman speculated that the team Deion is wary of is the Cleveland Browns. He pointed to Cleveland’s history of instability, referencing defensive star Myles Garrett’s past frustrations with the organization. Merriman explained that Deion’s concern isn’t just about Shedeur playing for a bad team but rather for a franchise without a clear vision for success.
"I think from Deion’s standpoint, that’s how he’s looking at it… What is the plan when he gets here?" Merriman said. He noted that Sanders wouldn’t want his son to endure years of constant coaching changes, poor offensive line play, and an overall losing culture.
Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward exchange heated jabs during workout
Cleveland’s struggles over the past two decades are well-documented, and despite occasional flashes of improvement, they have yet to establish sustained success. With the Browns holding the No. 2 pick in the draft and in need of a quarterback, speculation will continue to swirl around Shedeur’s potential fit.
Warren Sapp reveals new role on Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado
Whether Cleveland drafts him—or whether Deion’s concerns influence the decision—remains to be seen. But given the franchise’s instability, it’s understandable why Deion would want to be cautious about where his son lands.