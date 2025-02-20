Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward exchange heated jabs during workout
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the competition between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward is heating up—not just in terms of draft stock but also in their playful verbal sparring.
The two quarterbacks are both expected to be top five picks and recently trained together at UNLV in a session captured by Well Off Media. While honing their skills, they also took shots at each other, showing a competitive but friendly rivalry that could carry into the NFL.
Sanders started by teasing Ward about his lack of consistency, prompting Ward to fire back about Sanders’ high completion percentage being inflated by short throws.
“They gave you a completion percentage award and all you did was throw checkdowns and bubble screens,” Ward quipped.
The banter continued as Ward mocked Sanders for taking an early hydration break, sarcastically calling him a “nine-win man.” Sanders, who has a Gatorade sponsorship, countered by pointing out he gets paid to drink the sports beverage, while Ward shot back, “I don’t need to get paid. Football pays me.”
The exchange was similar to how the duo went at it before the Shrine Bowl with Sanders wanting Ward to do a rap song with him. The Canes passer told the Legendary quarterback he only wanted to be know for his work on the field.
The most intense moment came when Ward reminded Sanders of Colorado’s Alamo Bowl loss to BYU. Sanders quickly turned it around, accusing Ward of quitting on his own team, making for a sharp exchange. Despite the trash talk, the two seem to share a Bird vs. Magic-style rivalry, bringing a mix of competitiveness and respect to their interactions.
With multiple teams in the top 10 of the draft in need of a quarterback, both Sanders and Ward could find themselves as franchise cornerstones sooner rather than later. Their ongoing exchanges may be just the beginning of a rivalry that could define their careers in the NFL for years to come.