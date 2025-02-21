Warren Sapp reveals new role on Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes have officially promoted Hall of Famer Warren Sapp to the role of pass rush coordinator, a move that further strengthens Deion Sanders' coaching staff. Previously serving as a senior quality control analyst, Sapp confirmed the news on a recent podcast appearance, expressing excitement about his new title.
"We can announce today that I'm officially the PRC - pass rush coordinator," Sapp said. "Reg called me this morning. I will send y'all a pic next week with my name tag on it with me standing beside it. I'm gonna go change my name tag myself."
Sapp’s promotion marks a continued commitment by Coach Prime to bring in elite football minds to develop the Buffaloes’ talent. The former Super Bowl champion and NFL Defensive Player of the Year brings a wealth of experience in getting after quarterbacks, something Colorado struggled with last season.
Interestingly, Sapp also revealed that he originally sought a coaching role at his alma mater, Miami, but was turned away due to the program’s demanding expectations.
Deion Sanders moves past 150 years of NFL experience on Colorado staff
"I asked for the same job that Deion gave me, senior quality control analyst," Sapp explained. "I asked for the same job at the University of Miami a little bit before I went to Colorado. Right before Jason Taylor showed up." However, the workload Miami required was excessive. "A certain person told me he wanted his analyst to work 20 hours a day," he said. "So I need to sleep and at least a meal. I get more than four hours of sleep."
With Sapp, Marshall Faulk, and Domata Peko now on staff, Colorado continues to build one of the most star-studded coaching staffs in college football, positioning the Buffaloes for a major step forward in 2025.