Goldberg says "I wish I had a freaking helmet" before son's debut for Colorado
Bill Goldberg's connection to the Colorado Buffaloes goes beyond the celebrity appearances and motivational speeches typically seen on the sidelines. His investment in the program is personal, stemming from his son, Gage Goldberg, who is a freshman walk-on linebacker for Colorado. Gage, a talented two-sport athlete in high school, had numerous opportunities for his college career but ultimately chose Boulder, influenced by his father's relationship with Colorado’s head coach, Deion Sanders.
"I'm waiting for that time, Goldberg told On SI's Kris Miller about his son's debut for Colorado. "I wish I had a freaking helmet."
Goldberg's bond with Sanders dates back to their days as teammates on the Atlanta Falcons in the early 1990s. At the time, Goldberg was a young defensive lineman struggling to secure a spot on the team, while Sanders was already carving out his path to a Hall of Fame career. Despite their different trajectories, Sanders took Goldberg under his wing, a gesture that Goldberg has never forgotten.
“I’m greatly appreciative for it,” Goldberg told AP this week. He'll be part of the celebrity group present for Colorado’s season opener, eager to support his son, Coach Prime, and the Buffaloes.
The camaraderie between Sanders and Goldberg extended beyond the football field. Sanders once referred to Goldberg as one of his favorite teammates ever, a sentiment reflecting the bond they formed. Goldberg often served as Sanders' personal protector, demonstrating fierce loyalty that led to memorable moments.
Colorado releases depth chart before North Dakota State opener
Goldberg’s deep respect and brotherhood with Sanders continue to shape his involvement with Colorado. His presence isn’t just as a fan or a former athlete but as a father supporting his son and a lifelong friend standing by Sanders, adding a unique layer of personal history to the Buffaloes’ sidelines.
Colorado opens the 2024 football season against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN .