Lee Corso goes rogue with Colorado-Texas Tech pick on ESPN College GameDay
Lee Corso surprised fans with his prediction for the upcoming Colorado vs. Texas Tech game. As the only ESPN College GameDay panelist to back Texas Tech, Corso’s famous "Not so fast!" phrase echoed through the set as he confidently claimed, “Texas Tech wins in Lubbock.” His bold pick went against the grain, as Colorado's offense has been on fire, scoring over 34 points in four of their last five games. This offensive firepower has especially shone at home, making them a daunting opponent.
However, Corso's Texas Tech pick came despite the Red Raiders’ struggles on defense; they have given up 35 or more points in three of their last five outings. With a potential shortage of key starters, Texas Tech could face an uphill battle in stopping Colorado's potent attack, led by Coach Deion Sanders. This season, Sanders has instilled a new confidence in the Buffaloes, who are consistently favored by pundits and analysts, including all four panelists on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, who unanimously chose Colorado.
The 4 p.m. ET showdown on FOX has sparked discussions about Corso's role on College GameDay, with some, including Colorado assistant coach Warren Sapp, voicing concerns over Corso's continued presence. As a beloved figure, Corso has captivated audiences for decades, but his decline in recent seasons has prompted calls for ESPN to consider stepping in. For many fans, Corso's sharp insights and passionate approach remain integral to the show’s fabric, but it’s undeniable that his performance has drawn criticism from both fans and sports insiders.
With Corso’s lone pick for Texas Tech, he adds intrigue to a marquee Big 12 matchup. Though analysts overwhelmingly favor the Buffaloes, Corso's prediction serves as a reminder of his enduring willingness to go against the tide, a quality that has endeared him to fans for years. As the countdown to kickoff continues, fans will watch to see if Corso’s bold call will play out on the field.