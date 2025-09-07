Big 12 Football Power Rankings After Wild Week 2: New Team At The Top?
The Big 12 Conference is wide open as ever following a weekend of big wins and concerning losses.
Most notably, the Iowa State Cyclones and Baylor Bears are riding high after wins over Power Four opponents. However, Week 2 losses from Arizona State, Kansas and Kansas State hurt a conference looking to qualify multiple teams into the College Football Playoff.
Check out our updated Big 12 football power rankings after Week 2:
16. West Virginia Mountaineers
Record: 1-1
West Virginia and its slew of transfers weren't clicking on Saturday in an embarrassing 17-10 loss at Ohio.
15. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record: 1-1
Oklahoma State also could've taken the bottom spot following a 69-3 loss at Oregon, but the Cowboys will stay at No. 15 until more is known.
14. UCF Knights
Record: 2-0
The worst 2-0 team in the conference, UCF blew out North Carolina A&T on Saturday and will now enter a bye week.
13. Arizona Wildcats
Record: 2-0
After an abysmal 2024 season offensively, Arizona scored 40 points against Hawaii last week and dropped 48 on Weber State on Saturday.
12. Cincinnati Bearcats
Record: 1-1
Cincinnati didn't exactly turn heads in a 34-20 win over Bowling Green, but quarterback Brendan Sorsby had a strong day with three passing touchdowns and one rushing score.
11. Houston Cougars
Record: 2-0
Houston, which will host Colorado in Week 3, is looking like an improved team after comfortable wins over Stephen F. Austin and Rice.
10. Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 1-2 (0-1 Big 12)
Quarterback Avery Johnson and the Wildcats have disappointed greatly early on, with Saturday's loss to Army marking a new low.
9. Colorado Buffaloes
Record: 1-1
Led by quarterback Ryan Staub and a strong special teams performance, the Colorado Buffaloes beat Delaware on Saturday, 31-7.
8. Kansas Jayhawks
Record: 2-1
Kansas led rival Missouri 21-6 after the first quarter before losing all momentum and ultimately falling 42-31. Still, the Jayhawks have displayed plenty of good early this season.
7. BYU Cougars
Record: 2-0
While freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier has yet to face a true test, the Cougars are getting it done on both sides of the ball early this season.
6. TCU Horned Frogs
Record: 1-0
After beating North Carolina to begin the season, TCU and its electric offense enjoyed a Week 2 bye.
5. Baylor Bears
Record: 1-1
Baylor had arguably the most impressive Week 2 win in the Big 12, beating SMU in double-overtime, 48-45.
4. Arizona State Sun Devils
Record: 1-1
The defending Big 12 champions aren't looking quite as strong early this season, and Saturday's 24-20 loss to Mississippi State could serve as a wake-up call.
3. Utah Utes
Record: 2-0
If they stay healthy and quarterback Devon Dampier continues to impress, the Utes have all the talent to make a run at the Big 12 title.
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 2-0
Texas Tech, powered by quarterback Behren Morton and a slew of transfers, leads the Big 12 with 129 points scored.
1. Iowa State Cyclones
Record: 3-0 (1-0 Big 12)
Iowa State, the lone Big 12 team with three wins, has overtaken Arizona State as the conference's top team after a 16-13 victory over rival Iowa.