Big 12 Football Power Rankings After Wild Week 2: New Team At The Top?

Week 2 in the Big 12 Conference is now complete, and the Iowa State Cyclones are firmly at the top of our updated power rankings. The Colorado Buffaloes, BYU Cougars and Baylor Bears are also on the rise after another telling week in the crowded Big 12.

Iowa State Cyclones' quarterback Rocco Becht (3) and running back Carson Hansen (26) celebrate after winning 16-13 over Iowa in the Cy-Hawk football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa
Iowa State Cyclones' quarterback Rocco Becht (3) and running back Carson Hansen (26) celebrate after winning 16-13 over Iowa in the Cy-Hawk football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa
The Big 12 Conference is wide open as ever following a weekend of big wins and concerning losses.

Most notably, the Iowa State Cyclones and Baylor Bears are riding high after wins over Power Four opponents. However, Week 2 losses from Arizona State, Kansas and Kansas State hurt a conference looking to qualify multiple teams into the College Football Playoff.

Check out our updated Big 12 football power rankings after Week 2:

16. West Virginia Mountaineers

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jaylen Henderson (13) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Peden Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Record: 1-1

West Virginia and its slew of transfers weren't clicking on Saturday in an embarrassing 17-10 loss at Ohio.

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Record: 1-1

Oklahoma State also could've taken the bottom spot following a 69-3 loss at Oregon, but the Cowboys will stay at No. 15 until more is known.

14. UCF Knights

Record: 2-0

The worst 2-0 team in the conference, UCF blew out North Carolina A&T on Saturday and will now enter a bye week.

13. Arizona Wildcats

Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jay’Vion Cole (8) celebrates a touchdown with defensive back Devin Dunn (29) during the third quarter of the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Record: 2-0

After an abysmal 2024 season offensively, Arizona scored 40 points against Hawaii last week and dropped 48 on Weber State on Saturday.

12. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 1-1

Cincinnati didn't exactly turn heads in a 34-20 win over Bowling Green, but quarterback Brendan Sorsby had a strong day with three passing touchdowns and one rushing score.

11. Houston Cougars

Record: 2-0

Houston, which will host Colorado in Week 3, is looking like an improved team after comfortable wins over Stephen F. Austin and Rice.

10. Kansas State Wildcats

Sep 6, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) waits for the snap during the second quarter against the Army Black Knights at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Record: 1-2 (0-1 Big 12)

Quarterback Avery Johnson and the Wildcats have disappointed greatly early on, with Saturday's loss to Army marking a new low.

9. Colorado Buffaloes

Record: 1-1

Led by quarterback Ryan Staub and a strong special teams performance, the Colorado Buffaloes beat Delaware on Saturday, 31-7.

8. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 2-1

Kansas led rival Missouri 21-6 after the first quarter before losing all momentum and ultimately falling 42-31. Still, the Jayhawks have displayed plenty of good early this season.

7. BYU Cougars

Aug 30, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) runs a catch in for a touchdown against Portland State Vikings cornerback Dionte Thornton (2) during the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Record: 2-0

While freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier has yet to face a true test, the Cougars are getting it done on both sides of the ball early this season.

6. TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 1-0

After beating North Carolina to begin the season, TCU and its electric offense enjoyed a Week 2 bye.

5. Baylor Bears

Record: 1-1

Baylor had arguably the most impressive Week 2 win in the Big 12, beating SMU in double-overtime, 48-45.

4. Arizona State Sun Devils

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs the ball for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Record: 1-1

The defending Big 12 champions aren't looking quite as strong early this season, and Saturday's 24-20 loss to Mississippi State could serve as a wake-up call.

3. Utah Utes

Record: 2-0

If they stay healthy and quarterback Devon Dampier continues to impress, the Utes have all the talent to make a run at the Big 12 title.

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 2-0

Texas Tech, powered by quarterback Behren Morton and a slew of transfers, leads the Big 12 with 129 points scored.

1. Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 3-0 (1-0 Big 12)

Iowa State, the lone Big 12 team with three wins, has overtaken Arizona State as the conference's top team after a 16-13 victory over rival Iowa.

JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

