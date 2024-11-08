No. 20 Colorado vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, Game time, and TV
The upcoming matchup between the No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes and Texas Tech Red Raiders promises to be a high-powered offensive showdown, featuring two of the nation’s top passing offenses. The Buffaloes, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, bring college football’s eighth-ranked passing offense into the game, while the Red Raiders sit at No. 22 in passing offense. With a 6-2 record, Colorado enters as a 4.5-point favorite, having shown consistent strength throughout the season.
Colorado comes into the game off a bye week, following a 34-23 victory over Cincinnati. Shedeur Sanders was outstanding in that performance, completing 25 of 30 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were caught by star wide receiver Travis Hunter. Hunter showcased his playmaking ability with nine catches for 153 yards, establishing himself as a significant threat for the Texas Tech defense. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is riding the momentum of an upset win over then-No. 11 Iowa State, a narrow 23-22 victory. Quarterback Behren Morton threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Josh Kelly, who had an impressive 127 yards on eight receptions. Running back Tahj Brooks also contributed significantly, rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Texas Tech will face challenges, particularly with six starters listed as questionable due to injuries. This could make their defense even more vulnerable against a Colorado offense that has consistently performed well this season. Colorado has been effective against the spread, winning six straight games and covering three of their four road matchups. The Buffaloes have scored over 34 points in four of their last five games, and they’ve managed to hit the point total in every home game, demonstrating their offensive potency. Texas Tech, on the other hand, has allowed 35 or more points in three of their last five games, and the potential absence of key starters could make it challenging for them to contain Colorado’s high-octane attack.
With both offenses ranking among the nation’s best, the game will likely come down to which defense can make the crucial stops. Colorado’s defense will need to account for the dual-threat capability of Morton and the ground attack led by Brooks, while Texas Tech’s defense faces the daunting task of slowing down Sanders and Hunter. This game promises plenty of action and should deliver the excitement of a shootout between two competitive teams looking to strengthen their season standings.