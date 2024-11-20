Michael Irvin says Deion Sanders would take possible Cowboys job under one condition
The possibility of Deion Sanders coaching the Dallas Cowboys if the team drafts his son, Shedeur Sanders, has sparked a flurry of speculation.
NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin added fuel to the fire during an appearance on FOX Sports' The Herd with Colin Cowherd, stating, “I believe 100%, and I can tell you, good sources have told me that.” Irvin's confidence in this scenario underscores the ongoing intrigue surrounding Coach Prime’s future, particularly given his strong ties to both the Cowboys and his son’s burgeoning career.
However, Deion Sanders has firmly dismissed the idea of leaving Boulder. In a recent press conference, Sanders deemed questions about his departure “disrespectful,” maintaining his commitment to rebuilding Colorado’s football program. His staunch rebuttal aligns with the passion and focus he has displayed since taking the reins in Boulder.
Despite shutting down speculation about his own career, Sanders has openly discussed the kind of NFL environment that would best suit Shedeur Sanders, a rising star projected as a top quarterback pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. During an appearance on FOX Sports' SPEAK, Coach Prime stressed the importance of Shedeur finding an organization capable of supporting his talent. “Somebody that can handle the quarterback that [Shedeur] is,” Sanders stated. “Someone that has had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in an organization [who] understands what they’re doing, not just throwing you out there amongst the wolves.”
Sanders’ remarks reveal his protective nature and strategic approach to Shedeur’s career. He has previously shared that Shedeur prioritizes teams with warm climates, strong winning traditions, and a history of developing quarterbacks—preferences that align closely with what the Dallas Cowboys offer. Known for their storied history and passionate fanbase, the Cowboys could provide the ideal platform for Shedeur’s NFL debut.
For now, Coach Prime remains focused on Colorado, but the tantalizing possibility of a father-son duo in Dallas continues to capture the imagination of fans. Whether this scenario becomes reality hinges on several factors, including Shedeur’s draft stock, the Cowboys’ quarterback situation, and Coach Prime’s own aspirations. While speculation persists, Sanders’ current priority is clear about building something special in Boulder.