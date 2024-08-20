Nebraska podcasters makes it "personal" with Coach Prime and Colorado
If there was ever a time the Red Letter rivalry needed more gas on the fire, it's not right now. Colorado enters the 2024 football season needing to show results to stay above the line of media scrutiny. On the other end, Nebraska could quickly be in the same boat. Two programs fighting to regain national prominence with very different head coaches.
With all that said, some of the Nebraska media can't help themselves from stepping in a bear trap. This is what happened on a recent episode of the Big Red Junkies podcast with Jed Burks, Matt Layher, and BJ Layher. The trio with an unnamed guest went around the horn to preview the Huskers schedule. They got to Colorado and Burks was asked about his thoughts about the Buffs, saying, "F*** Deion Sanders and that childish little B****."
He was asked by Layher to clarify if he was making reference to Coach Prime's son. "No, I'm talking about Deion, actually. He's a childish F****** B*****". Layher went on to say he feels the same way about Shedeur Sanders. Ironically, the BRJ podcast has a similar set up to fan media, DNVR, minus the bar-style setup.
This is a far cry from Nebraska coach Matt Rhule being asked about home visits.
Sanders has been the subject of hits from rival schools. Whether it was Colorado State's Jay Norvell with the "Hat and glasses" comment last year to his wife calling "Shedeur a B" in a deleted tweet, or Dan Lanning's "Play for Click" rant in the Oregon locker room, they keep on coming for Prime.
Sports Illustrated reached out to Nebraska athletics who said they were unaware of the comments by Burks and that Big Red Junkies was not credentialed media outlet or affiliated with the university.
Colorado’s biggest non-conference game will be featured on NBC. The Buffs will hit the road to Lincoln to face Nebraska on September 7 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.