NFL analyst says Shedeur Sanders should be a late first-rounder as 'system QB'
Greg Cosell recently shared his thoughts on the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft during an appearance on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast.
Unlike mainstream draft analysts, Cosell focuses on evaluating a player's traits and skill set rather than predicting their draft position. His analysis carries weight within NFL circles, making his opinions particularly significant at this stage of the draft process over the past half century.
One of the most surprising takeaways from Cosell's discussion was his ranking of Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the top QB prospect. He cited Ward’s strong arm, ability to make plays off-platform, and high-level pocket presence as key reasons for his selection.
Cosell even compared criticisms of Ward to those once directed at Patrick Mahomes coming out of Texas Tech, particularly the belief that he plays too loosely. While he made it clear that Ward isn’t a direct Mahomes comparison, the similarities in arm talent and playmaking ability stand out.
“If I had to make a list, Cam Ward would be QB1," Cosell said.
Another notable aspect of Cosell’s analysis was his evaluation of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. While he acknowledged Sanders' talent, including his accuracy, ball placement, and ability to throw on the move, he pointed out concerns regarding his pocket awareness. Cosell noted that Sanders has a tendency to drift backward under pressure, which could lead to significant losses in the NFL. He also emphasized that Sanders would need a strong offensive line and a solid rushing attack to maximize his potential.
"Overall, you're talking about a shorter QB, who's a pocket player, Cosell said. He's a ball distributor and an executor of the offense. He needs the system to work for him."
Ultimately, Cosell sees Sanders as a late first-round or early second-round prospect, drawing comparisons to Geno Smith and, to a lesser extent, C.J. Stroud. However, his toughness stood out to both Cosell and Tucker, leaving the door open for him to improve his stock with a strong performance at the NFL Combine.