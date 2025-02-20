Shedeur Sanders won't attend 2025 NFL Draft, details family plans
Shedeur Sanders' decision to skip the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay and celebrate his selection with family and friends is another example of the quarterback's maturity and appreciation for his support system.
Instead of walking across the stage in front of a national audience to meet Roger Goodell, Sanders intends to host a private event, likely in Colorado or Dallas, where he can share the moment with those who have been instrumental in his journey.
“We plan on doing it, like an event thing, and where it’ll be fun,” Sanders on his 2Legendary podcast this week. “It’ll be more family, friends able to come because the only thing with going to the draft is just I want to spend those moments with my people. You gotta think, having everybody come out there, bro, it’s going to be so expensive. Cost-wise, you are saving a lot of money. You get to be around your people and all that.
As the son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur has grown up under the spotlight but he has carved out his own path as one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the draft.
While some may see his success as a byproduct of privilege, his play on the field tells a different story. A poised pocket passer with elite decision-making skills, Sanders possesses a refined understanding of defensive schemes and excels in structured offensive systems.
A projected top-10 pick, Sanders is in the conversation for one of the first quarterbacks off the board. The teams selecting in the top three are all in need of a franchise signal-caller, and while Sanders may not have the dual-threat capabilities of some of his peers, his accuracy, composure, and leadership make him an attractive option for an organization looking for a pro-ready quarterback.
Ultimately, Sanders’ draft-day decision highlights his loyalty and self-awareness. He recognizes that his journey has been a collective effort, and by choosing to celebrate in a personal setting, he ensures that those who helped him reach this milestone can fully share in his success. Regardless of where he lands, his ability to remain grounded in the face of immense expectations will serve him well in the NFL.