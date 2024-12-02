NFL legend says Coach Prime to Cowboys not the best move
Jimmy Johnson expressed skepticism about Deion Sanders becoming the Cowboys' next head coach if the team parts ways with Mike McCarthy after this season. On FS1's "The Facility," the NFL legend acknowledged his admiration for Sanders but doubted the fit for Dallas. “I love Deion, I love Prime," Johnson said, "but his strength is bringing in talent. He's got an outstanding coaching staff. That’s one reason why they’ve got where they are. But I don’t see it happening there in Dallas.”
Sanders has repeatedly committed to staying at Colorado, where he has transformed the football program into a contender. However, Michael Irvin, Sanders' former teammate and close friend, floated the idea that Sanders might consider the Cowboys job if the team drafted his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, in the 2025 NFL Draft. “I believe 100%,” Irvin said on "The Herd," citing "great sources" that suggest Sanders would entertain the idea under those circumstances.
Sanders' unconventional methods, including leveraging the transfer portal to build Colorado's roster, have sparked conversations about his potential in the NFL. Notably, Sanders brought star two-way player Travis Hunter from Jackson State to Colorado, helping elevate the team to prominence. While Johnson believes Sanders could succeed in the NFL, he emphasized that Sanders' dynamic style is better suited for college football, where recruiting plays a central role.
Currently, McCarthy remains the Cowboys' head coach, with owner Jerry Jones expressing confidence in his leadership despite a 4-7 record. Johnson defended McCarthy, citing his Super Bowl credentials and emphasizing the importance of both players and coaching in achieving success. “You’ve got to have players and the right coach,” Johnson said. “It’s a combination of the two.” For now, McCarthy’s position appears secure, leaving speculation about Sanders' NFL future as an intriguing "what if."