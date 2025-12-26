SI

Packers Make Decision on Jordan Love's Availability vs. Ravens

Packers quarterback Jordan Love will miss Sunday's game against the Ravens due to a concussion.
Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love will not play Sunday against the Ravens due to a concussion, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With the Packers already clinching a playoff berth, it's not a surprise that the franchise is being cautious with Love, who suffered the concussion in the loss to the Bears last Saturday.

Love took part in walkthroughs and meetings this week, but was limited in practice due to being in the protocol.

Malik Willis is expected to start for Green Bay, after an admirable performance in relief of Love against Chicago. Willis completed nine of his 11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, and added 10 carries for 44 yards on the ground.

As for Love, it remains to be seen if he will return for the regular season finale against the Vikings in two weeks.

In 15 starts this season, Love has completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,381 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

