Op-Ed: Deion Sanders will forgive but won't forget "personal" jabs in CSU rivalry
The rivalry between Colorado and Colorado State reached unprecedented heights last season, capturing national attention in a way never seen before in its 131-year history. After the Colorado Buffaloes, under head coach Deion Sanders, started 2-0 in 2023, the college football world was captivated.
Both ESPN’s “College GameDay” and Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame shows converged on Boulder, setting the stage for a highly anticipated matchup between the Buffs and Rams. The game did not disappoint, as Colorado State, a 24-point underdog, took an 11-point lead with eight minutes left, only to lose 43-35 in double overtime. The thrilling contest drew over nine million viewers nationwide, becoming the most-watched late-night college football game ever on ESPN and propelling the regional Rocky Mountain Showdown into a national spectacle.
While much of the hype centered around Sanders and his rapidly rising Colorado program, the dynamic between Sanders and Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell added extra intrigue. In the week leading up to the game, the coaches engaged in a war of words that fueled the rivalry. Norvell, feeling slighted by the attention directed toward Colorado during ESPN’s “College GameDay” coverage, fired the first shot. On his weekly coach’s show, Norvell criticized Sanders’ signature style, saying, “I sat down with ESPN, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder, I told them I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”
Norvell’s comment was a clear jab at Sanders, who is often seen wearing a hat and sunglasses during interviews and public appearances. Sanders, upon hearing the remarks, used them as motivation for his team, telling his players, “Why would you want to talk about us when we don’t talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off and do our job on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition … they done messed around and made it what?” His players responded that it's “Personal.”
The rivalry took another personal turn when Sanders’ mother, Connie Knight, joined the Buffs in their locker room before the game. Addressing Norvell’s comments, which Sanders interpreted as a slight against his upbringing, Knight fiercely defended her son. “I raised him right,” she said, emphasizing that Sanders should always be himself and, if necessary, “kick ass.”
Following Colorado’s victory, tensions between the two coaches were still palpable. During their postgame handshake, captured on the Amazon series “Coach Prime,” Norvell attempted to clarify that his remarks were not aimed at Sanders’ family, but Sanders remained unconvinced. “You were talkin’ about my mama, dawg,” Sanders said, highlighting the personal nature of their feud.
The animosity between Sanders and Norvell did not dissipate easily. Unlike Sanders’ brief spat with Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, which was quickly resolved, his dispute with Norvell continued to simmer. In a now-deleted social media post, Norvell’s wife, Kim, took aim at Shedeur Sanders, suggesting that the younger Sanders acted disrespectfully during the postgame exchange.
Despite the lingering tensions, both coaches have publicly downplayed the feud ahead of their rematch at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Norvell expressed respect for Colorado and emphasized that rivalries like this are what make college football special. He downplayed last year’s drama, stating, “It’s what happens on the field that matters. That’s all we’re focused on.” Still, the shadow of last year’s game—and the personal animosities that came with it—adds an extra layer of intensity to this year’s showdown.
For Sanders, this rivalry will once again be fueled by emotions. The Buffs are at a turning point early in the season, needing to make a statement against the Rams who are viewing this as their "Super Bowl". Coach Prime will forgive Norvell for making this a "personal" affair, but won't forget they need to stand on business in Fort Collins.