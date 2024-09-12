What CSU's Jay Norvell said about Deion Sanders and Colorado before showdown
The Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams are gearing up to renew their fierce rivalry in the Rocky Mountain Showdown this weekend, one of the most anticipated games in college football. The rivalry, known for its intensity and passion, will see the teams face off in Fort Collins, Colorado, giving Colorado State the rare chance to host the game on their home turf. This matchup is more than just another game for both programs, as it symbolizes years of competition, pride, and, occasionally, controversy.
Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell expressed his excitement for this home game during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show. Norvell acknowledged that the Rocky Mountain Showdown is not just another game, especially given the deep-rooted history between the two teams. The rivalry, which dates back decades, often features a trophy, the Centennial Cup, and has historically been played at Mile High Stadium in Denver or in Boulder. This year’s game in Fort Collins is a significant opportunity for the Rams to showcase their new stadium and campus on a national stage.
Norvell highlighted the significance of this year’s game, especially since the rivalry will not resume until 2029, making this matchup even more unique and important. He pointed out that last year’s game attracted nearly 10 million viewers, reflecting the high stakes and dramatic nature of the competition. Norvell is determined to make the most of this opportunity, emphasizing that despite the bad blood between the programs, the game will be settled on the field, not through words or social media exchanges.
Norvell knows the importance of the RMS. “No, it’s not, Norvell said about this being just another rivalry game.
“We play for a trophy, the Centennial Cup. For many years, this game was played in Mile High Stadium (Denver, Colorado) or in Boulder (Colorado). And so, they never really allowed, you know, the little stepbrother to have the game at home,” Novell said.
“And so, we have the game at home. It was supposed to be played in our new stadium a couple of years ago and because of Covid it was cancelled. So, there’s been a lot of anticipation to show off our new stadium. To show off our campus nationally. And this is a national game. It’s national TV. A lot of people saw us play last year. I mean, almost 10 million people watched the game last year. Double overtime game. It was a great game,” Norvell added.
“And so, it’s just an awesome opportunity for our campus and our kids. And then, we’re not gonna play this game until 2029 again. So, the rivalry disappears for years. And so, it’s a very unique opportunity for our program. And there’s been a lot of bad blood over the years. For whatever reason. And this year will be no exception. But let’s not get it twisted. The game’s gonna get played on the field at 5:30 PM MST. And nothing I say or nothing anybody else says or social media is gonna change that. We’ll be waiting on them and we’ll be ready,” Norvell concluded.
The Buffaloes, however, are facing several challenges heading into the showdown. Key players, including safety Shilo Sanders and running back Dallan Hayden, are expected to miss the game due to injuries. Sanders, who was injured in the game against Nebraska, is dealing with a right forearm injury, while Hayden’s injury details remain undisclosed. Additionally, the status of other players remains uncertain, adding to the obstacles Colorado must overcome to secure a victory.
CSU's Tory Horton wants revenge on Coach Prime's Buffs: "We should've murdered them"
On the other side, Colorado State is also managing its own injury concerns. Norvell expressed optimism that star wide receiver Tory Horton, who has been dealing with a groin strain, might be able to play. Horton’s availability will be crucial for the Rams, as he is one of their most dynamic offensive weapons. His status will be closely monitored as the game approaches.
The showdown is set to kick off on Saturday, September 14th, at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with the Buffaloes listed as 7.5-point favorites. Despite the challenges and injury concerns on both sides, the game promises to be a thrilling and emotionally charged contest that will add another memorable chapter to the storied rivalry between Colorado and Colorado State.