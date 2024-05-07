Prime Time in Boulder: Colorado's 2024 Spring Game Weekend recap
The Colorado Buffaloes Black and Gold Spring Game weekend was eventful and didn't disappoint. There were scores of fans, celebrities, and legends of the program who returned to see Coach Prime kick off year two in Boulder. A few recruits were signed during the weekend and it was all wrapped with a concert by five-time Grammy winner
Lil Wayne.
Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the entire event from SI's Kris Miller, better known as Konnxct, who was on hand for it all. One of the most in-depth pieces from CU's Spring Game and beyond.
Part 1: Miller arrives in Denver and makes his way toward the Flatirons and into goes above timberline in the the Rocky Mountains. He's one of the lucky few to unbox Coach Prime's signature retro shoe, the Nike Air Diamond Turf 96's, with a review for the masses. There was also a Shedeur Sanders 'SS2' merchandise pop-up at Perkish in Boulder.
Part 2: Inside the walls of CU's Champion Center before CU's Spring Game. Very little action at Folsom Field to fans making there way out for the event. Miller shows the Buffs warming up on the field.
Part 3: After the Spring Game with at Colorado with the press conferences from Shedeur Sanders and others. Also, a first look at Coach Prime's Diamond Turf Lambo on CU's practice field.
Part 4: Lil Wayne makes his return to CU for a once-in-a-lifetime performance at CU Events Center. A few surprises with the Buffs QB and Coach Prime hopping on stage. Weezy did his thing for the crowd who enjoyed every minute of his show.