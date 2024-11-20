Sanders brothers asks Coach Prime 'Where's my money?' after CU win bonus
Deion Sanders continues to capture headlines both on and off the field, this time for earning a $100K performance bonus after the Colorado Buffaloes’ victory over Utah.
This incentive is part of Sanders’ contract with the University of Colorado, which rewards him for each win. With two games remaining in the season, Coach Prime stands to earn an additional $200K if his team wins out. Moreover, a potential Big 12 Conference championship could bring an extra $150K, making his performance-based earnings for the season substantial.
However, the narrative took an amusing turn thanks to Coach Prime’s sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders. Both have been instrumental in Colorado’s 10-win season, leading the team to success and arguably playing significant roles in their father’s financial rewards. Naturally, they jokingly called out their dad on social media, humorously suggesting that they deserved a share of his bonuses.
The lighthearted banter highlighted the tight-knit bond within the Sanders family, where humor and respect runs deep. Despite their playful appeals, Coach Prime was unmoved, refusing to entertain what he deemed “nonsense.” His focus remains on the team’s performance and preparing for the upcoming challenges.
The Buffaloes now set their sights on Kansas, where they’ll face the Jayhawks at Arrowhead Stadium this Saturday. This marks the team’s first visit to an NFL venue during Sanders’ tenure at Colorado, providing a unique stage for Coach Prime’s squad. The game, set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, offers another opportunity for Colorado to showcase its growth under Sanders’ leadership.
As Coach Prime balances football success, family humor, and contract incentives, his impact on the Colorado program continues to grow. Whether or not Shedeur and Shilo see a “bonus” from their dad, the Sanders family remains united in their pursuit of excellence on the field—and in having a good laugh off it.