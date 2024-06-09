Sanders brothers show off custom pickups at Truck Ranch
Deion Sanders Jr, the man behind the Well Off Media brand, put out a tweet that he and his brothers would be at the Truck Ranch in Frederick, Colo. for a meet and greet. Needless to say they didn't disappoint.
Shilo and Shedeur Sanders were on hand with Bucky floating around the relatively packed crowd for what it was on short notice. There was a very informal vibe to the entire thing, which felt great for fans coming and going. One might expect areas sectioned off, autograph section to be well-managed and have a cost, and you might only be able to get ‘so close’ to the vehicles before security comes over. None of that was true, except the managed well part. Anyone who attended could walk anywhere they’d like. The autograph portion was well-managed, meaning the line moved, there were no incidents, and the fans got the experience they were expecting.
There was no ‘pay to play’ situation. All in all, it was a pleasant event. As you move along the building to the right, anyone who watches Well Off Media content will notice a familiar sight or two. In order as you move down the building was Coach Prime’s custom Jeep Rubicon, decked out in black and gold top to bottom, including his now famous “PRIME” logo. Next to that was a brand new black with gold trim Dodge Ram, at least I had never seen before. We would learn soon after, that black and gold Dodge Ram belongs to Shilo Sanders. Next to Shilo’s Ram is another Dodge. This one is a black and neon green Dodge Ram 1500TRX that belongs to Shedeur. Already customized with “Legendary” printed in green on the doors, neon green accents around the vehicle including the tow loops under the bumper.
While we would love to show you the inside of the vehicles, that seemed to be limited to those who the Sanders men invited over to show. We can confirm Shedeur’s truck does have “S2” sewn into the headrests. The third vehicle in this row is Bucky’s Ford F150 Raptor that has its own Well Off Media video dedicated to it.
Beyond the trucks for the Sanders family, the rest of the lot felt like something out of a major car show or a pre-race scene from a Fast and the Furious movie. The amount of Lamborghinis and Ferraris was more than expected. Plenty of cars with suicide doors, huge custom rims, even a really nice golf cart that looks like its living out its own monster truck rally fantasy. Super Duty pickups sitting so high my head wouldn’t make it past the wheel well. And what kind of expensive car flex would it be without a Cybertruck. There were three in the parking lot.
On the surface this was a great idea followed by great execution. Beneath that surface there are some interesting details to say the least. Shilo Sanders is facing a number of concerns currently. As previously reported, the Buffs safety had surgery to repair damage to his left shoulder. There was plenty of evidence found in plain sight to confirm what has already been noted. Sanders appeared to be in pain and rarely used his left arm during the event.
The injury issue is relative light work though compared to the second item of concern. Sanders, whether by his own efforts or the bad advice of someone in his circle, finds himself amid a legal concern stemming from an incident from high school where he allegedly permanently injured John Darjean, who was a security guard. The long and short of it is that Sanders owes $11.8 million in a judgement against him.
Sanders declared bankruptcy in an attempt to discharge the debt. But the legal conundrum with the case comes down to him filing schedules that allegedly discloses much less than their actual assets. Which is what Shilo is accused of doing, according to court documents. If a person is trying to convince the public, let alone a Trustee, that they are broke and can’t pay a court executed judgement, then that person should not be "flaunting" anything publicly. Sanders was discussing customization choices he would like on his brand new truck. He's in a difficult spot with the bankruptcy case and the public sense that he's not hurting for money brings a lot into question.
There is a lot yet to be settled before the 2024 college football season starts. Colorado opens against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on August 29 at Folsom Field (8 p.m. ET/TV: ESPN).