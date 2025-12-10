Shedeur Sanders Made Intriguing Comments on Future After Being Named Browns Starter
Shedeur Sanders was named the Browns’ starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2025 season earlier this week, but he seems keenly aware that his future is not guaranteed.
Sanders has started three games for the Browns, and is coming off his best performance yet after he threw for 364 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a loss to the Titans on Sunday. In that game, Sanders went up against 2025 draft-classmate and friend Cam Ward, who was the No. 1 pick. The pair of rookie quarterbacks met up on the field after the game, and Ward asked Sanders about his offseason plans.
"This is my life here,” Sanders said of that conversation on Wednesday. “We on two different spectrums right now. I have to focus on playing my best and being the player I can be for the team. Obviously, the situations are different. I know he puts his all into these games and these final four games, but it’s just a little bit different because you don’t know what could happen. I just go out here and enjoy my day, work hard, do everything I can. If I’m here, I’m here. If I’m not, I’m not. It’s nothing in my control so I try to control what I can control.”
Sanders remains focused on the games ahead of him, but his future beyond this season is far from certain. After all, Sanders was the second quarterback the Browns selected in the 2025 draft. Though he has solidified himself as the starter for the remainder of this year, the Browns could look to go in another direction at quarterback during the offseason, especially since they likely will have a high draft pick.
He seemed to echo this notion when talking about center Ethan Pocic, who suffered a season-ending injury.
“I truly hope I can play with him next year and I hope he’s around next year, I really do,” Sanders said of Pocic. He briefly paused and added with a big smile, “I’ve gotta make sure I’m around next year too.”
What does work in Sanders’s favor is the once-promising 2026 quarterback class is no longer as highly-touted as it initially was. Outside of a couple quarterbacks, there are looming questions surrounding a number of prospects that could be in next spring’s draft. If Sanders can lead the Browns to a couple wins, he could simply keep Cleveland out of position to grab one of the top guys. Not to mention if he plays well, it could be enough for the Browns to decide they want to focus on building the team and giving him another shot next season.
For now, Sanders remains focused on the Browns’ game against the Bears and controlling what he can control, but there is a lot at stake for him over the final month of the season.