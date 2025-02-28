Shedeur Sanders fires back at critics saying, 'You know who my dad is?'
Shedeur Sanders enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most talked-about quarterback prospects, carrying both the weight of high expectations and the confidence to silence doubters.
As the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, he’s been under the spotlight his entire career, but he embraces it rather than shying away. At the NFL Combine, Sanders dismissed concerns about criticism, pointing out that his father endured similar scrutiny.
“You think I’m worried about what critics say? You know who my dad is? They hated on him too,” Sanders said, making it clear that outside noise doesn't affect his approach.
His track record supports his confidence. At Jackson State, Sanders helped transform a struggling program into a powerhouse, leading the Tigers to back-to-back SWAC championships.
When he transferred to Colorado in 2023, he faced another challenge—reviving a Buffaloes team that had gone 1-11 the previous season. Despite early struggles, Sanders helped Colorado improve to a 9-4 record in 2024, the program’s best mark since 2016.
A traditional pocket passer in a league that increasingly values mobility, Sanders relies on elite accuracy, decision-making, and pocket awareness to make plays. His 2024 season at Colorado was statistically impressive—throwing for 4,134 yards, 41 total touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, recognizing his excellence as a passer.
Though some scouts question his arm strength, Sanders' precision and ability to read defenses make him a top prospect. Most draft projections have him as a top-three pick, and it’s unlikely he falls outside the top 10. While he won’t participate in workouts at the combine, his interviews will be crucial in solidifying his place as one of the draft’s premier quarterbacks.