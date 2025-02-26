Two NFL teams eyeing Shedeur Sanders interested in veteran QB, per reports
With the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders both exploring quarterback options, Shedeur Sanders has become a name to watch in their long-term plans. While both teams are showing interest in 17-year NFL veteran and former Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford, they also have their eyes on Sanders, who is currently at the NFL Combine.
The Giants are aggressively pursuing quarterback solutions this offseason, as general manager Joe Schoen emphasized that they will "look under every rock." With the No. 3 pick in the draft, New York is positioned to select a top quarterback, but they are also expected to add a veteran presence.
Stafford is one option, but if a trade does not materialize, the Giants may shift their focus to a young, dynamic quarterback like Sanders. The Colorado star has drawn attention for his poise, accuracy, and ability to make plays under pressure, characteristics that align with what the Giants may seek if they draft a quarterback.
Meanwhile, the Raiders have shown strong interest in Stafford, with team minority owner Tom Brady reportedly reaching out to his representatives. However, acquiring Stafford would require significant financial commitments and trade compensation.
If a deal with the Rams does not work out, Las Vegas could also be in the market for a young quarterback. With a talented receiving corps and a developing roster, the Raiders might view Sanders as a long-term answer if he falls within their draft range.
Although Sanders has opted not to throw at the Combine, teams are still intrigued by his potential. Whether it’s through the draft or after sitting behind a veteran like Stafford, both the Giants and Raiders could see Sanders as a key piece in their future quarterback plans.