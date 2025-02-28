Marshall Faulk on coming to Colorado: 'Deion has influence'
Marshal Faulk’s decision to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado as the running backs coach is a move that could significantly impact the program.
During his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show with guest host Suzy Shuster, Faulk discussed his long-standing relationship with head coach Deion Sanders and how their conversations about coaching date back to Sanders’ time at Jackson State.
While the timing wasn’t right in the past due to family commitments, Faulk now finds himself in a position where he can fully dedicate himself to the role. He saw this as a great opportunity to join Sanders and pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp in developing players both on and off the field.
"Deion has influence," Faulk said. “I've been relieved of his uber duties and that this is a great opportunity." At the time it was not the right fit due to his children being younger. But now that his kids are all grown up.
Faulk’s primary goal at Colorado is to not only develop elite running backs but also to instill in them the right mindset to transition to the next level. Sanders has emphasized the importance of personal and professional growth since taking the job at CU, and Faulk’s presence only strengthens that philosophy. His experience as a Hall of Fame running back provides him with unparalleled insight, and his ability to teach will be invaluable to the Buffaloes’ backfield.
Now, Faulk will look to apply his vast knowledge to a Colorado running back group that has struggled in recent years. The Buffaloes have not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Travon McMillian in 2018, and no running back has eclipsed 100 yards in a single game under Coach Prime.
The last time a Colorado back reached that mark was in November 2023, when Alex Fontenot ran for 108 yards against USC. Faulk knows what it takes to be an elite running back, having rushed for over 100 yards in a game 38 times in his career. His collegiate debut at San Diego State was legendary, as he set a then-NCAA record by rushing for 386 yards and seven touchdowns in his first game.
Looking ahead to 2025, Colorado’s offensive identity could change significantly under Faulk’s influence. With the possibility of true freshman Juju Lewis starting at quarterback, a strong running game will be crucial in easing his transition.
The backfield of Isaiah Augustave, Micah Welch, and Dallan Hayden have the potential to thrive under Faulk’s guidance. If senior transfer Kaidon Salter wins the starting quarterback job, his dual-threat ability could create new dimensions for the offense. Colorado hasn’t had a true dual-threat quarterback since Kordell Stewart, though Sefo Liufau could also be considered.
One key area where Faulk’s expertise will make an impact is the passing game. Last season, Hayden led all Colorado running backs with 17 receptions for 132 yards, but that number could see a dramatic increase with Faulk coaching the position.
He understands how to utilize running backs as receivers beyond just screens and check-downs, incorporating them into the passing game in more diverse ways. His influence should also improve their pass protection, an essential skill for any running back.
As offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur continues to refine the scheme, Faulk’s presence could be a game-changer. A reliable running game can be a quarterback’s best friend, and in Colorado’s case, it could be their most valuable weapon.
With the Buffaloes’ spring game scheduled for April 19, fans will get their first glimpse of what Faulk’s influence will bring to the offense. His arrival signals a potential shift toward a more balanced and dynamic attack, and if his track record is any indication, Colorado’s running backs are in for a major transformation.