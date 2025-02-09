Shedeur Sanders refuses to wear Jordans, stays loyal to his dad
Shedeur Sanders continues to make headlines, not just for his NFL Draft stock but also for his loyalty to his father, Deion Sanders.
While attending Super Bowl LIX festivities in New Orleans, Shedeur was presented with an exclusive selection of Jordan sneakers. However, the Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback respectfully declined, reaffirming his commitment to wearing only the shoes of his father, whose signature Diamond Turf line has a strong legacy.
The viral moment from Well Off Media reinforced Sanders’ brand identity, as he is expected to carry on the Diamond Turf torch with his own variation of the shoe in the near future. His stance isn’t just about footwear—it’s a testament to his deep connection with Coach Prime and the legacy he aims to uphold.
On the field, Shedeur has proven himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class. After a difficult first season at Colorado, he led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance. Despite a 36-14 loss to BYU, his impact on the program was undeniable. Statistically, Sanders was elite, throwing for 4,134 yards, 41 total touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions, while boasting a remarkable 74% completion rate.
With the draft approaching, Shedeur is widely expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected, likely competing with Miami’s Cam Ward for the top spot. No matter where he lands, one thing is certain—he’ll be stepping onto the NFL stage in his father’s signature cleats, staying true to his roots.