Shedeur Sanders returns from Super Bowl with new look
Shedeur Sanders made headlines once again, but this time it wasn’t for his play on the field.
After returning from Super Bowl festivities in New Orleans, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback debuted a fresh look—rocking cornrow braids—while sitting courtside for Monday night’s Denver Nuggets game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Sanders, always one to embrace style and individuality, turned heads with the new hairstyle as he enjoyed the game from the floor at Ball Arena.
The star QB had a busy weekend down in the Big Easy, participating in various Super Bowl-related events. One of his notable appearances included coaching the NFL’s Flag Football game, where he showcased his leadership and football IQ beyond just playing the game. He also took the opportunity to set up his 2Legendary Podcast on Radio Row, securing a few high-profile guests to discuss football, culture, and the road to the NFL.
Now back in Boulder, Sanders shifts his focus toward the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, where he enters as one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects. As the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shedeur has been groomed for success since childhood.
While some skeptics believe his rise is tied to his father’s legacy, his performance on the field tells a different story. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner is known for his precision passing, calm demeanor under pressure, and deep understanding of the game.
With the draft approaching, Sanders is widely projected as a top-10 pick. While he may not have the elite athleticism of some of his peers, his pocket presence, accuracy, and football IQ make him an ideal fit for teams in need of a polished, pro-ready quarterback. If given the right system and supporting cast, Sanders has the tools to be a franchise cornerstone at the next level.