Why Colorado Should Pursue Veteran Quarterback in Transfer Portal

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a disappointing 3-9 season, and coach Deion Sanders dealt with a constant quarterback carousel throughout the year. With a busy offseason ahead, one of the program’s top priorities has to be finding a reliable backup quarterback.

The team needs an experienced quarterback behind five-star Julian Lewis. Ryan Staub showed flashes of potential, but he isn’t ready to take on the role if Lewis goes down. Having someone who can step in immediately is crucial for stability.

The transfer portal will offer plenty of options this offseason, and Colorado could benefit from adding an experienced signal caller. Names like UCF’s Tayven Jackson and North Carolina’s Max Johnson could be strong fits for the program.

Securing a solid backup isn’t just about covering your bases—it’s also about giving Lewis someone to learn from and push him in practice. The right quarterback can keep things running smoothly on and off the field.

The transfer portal could be an ideal spot to find an experienced backup who’s ready to step in at a moment’s notice. Landing the right quarterback would give the team confidence and help keep the offense running smoothly next season.

Why Colorado Needs a Seasoned Backup Quarterback Behind Lewis

This past season was tough for Sanders and the Buffaloes, who went through three different quarterbacks. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter started the year, but Staub and Lewis also got time on the field.

Next season, Lewis will be a redshirt freshman, so some growing pains are expected. The program will need a reliable backup, and a quarterback like Tayven Jackson or Max Johnson could provide that.

Both have experience in multiple programs and systems, giving the team some stability.

Johnson brings a unique angle with his family ties—his dad, Brad Johnson, had a 15-year NFL career across four teams. He’s also a natural downfield passer who has shown he can take command of an offense. During the 2021 season at LSU, he threw 27 touchdowns against just six interceptions.

Jackson offers a different kind of value. His style is more similar to Lewis’, and he’s gained significant experience in both the Big 12 at UCF and the Big Ten at Indiana, starting meaningful games in both leagues.

Bringing in a veteran like Jackson or Johnson would give the Buffaloes stability at their most important position. With Lewis set to lead the offense next year, having a proven backup ready to step in could make all the difference.

An Experienced Quarterback Could Help Julian Lewis' Development

As talented as Lewis is, he still has a long way to go before reaching his full potential. How Sanders and his staff handle his development will be critical—not just for Lewis, but for the future success of the program.

A key step in that process is having an experienced quarterback behind him—someone he can rely on. Salter is no longer in the quarterback room, and Staub doesn’t have enough experience to fully support Lewis’ growth.

Johnson and Jackson both bring the kind of experience Lewis needs, and competition typically pushes players to their best. And in a worst-case scenario, if Lewis were to get hurt, either could step in immediately and keep the Buffaloes’ offense competitive.

Beyond providing insurance, a seasoned backup could push Lewis in practice, offer insights from different systems, and help him make smarter reads on the field. That kind of guidance would accelerate his development while laying the foundation for a more consistent, dynamic offense.