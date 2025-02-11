Shedeur Sanders reveals birthday wish during Super Bowl LIX weekend
Shedeur Sanders continues to make headlines both on and off the football field as he prepares for the next chapter in his career. While enjoying the Super Bowl festivities, Sanders took on a coaching role at the NFL Flag Football game alongside WNBA star Angel Reese.
Fans couldn’t help but wonder why he wasn’t playing in the game himself, but Sanders handled the moment with his usual poise—much like he does in the pocket when avoiding an oncoming defender. Instead of dwelling on the past, he remained focused on his ultimate goal: sharpening his skills in preparation for his upcoming NFL Combine.
While in New Orleans, Sanders worked tirelessly to fine-tune his mechanics and rhythm, ensuring he is in peak form when NFL scouts and coaches evaluate his potential. His hard work has not gone unnoticed. ESPN’s Matt Miller recently released his 2025 mock draft, projecting Sanders to be selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick. If this prediction holds true, it would be a dream scenario for both Sanders and the Raiders. The franchise has long been searching for stability at the quarterback position, and Sanders possesses the leadership, arm talent, and football IQ needed to make an immediate impact.
One of the most intriguing aspects of a potential Raiders-Sanders pairing is his relationship with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The now minority owner of the Raiders has spent time mentoring Sanders and helping him understand the nuances of the NFL game.
Some analysts have even drawn comparisons between the two quarterbacks, noting similarities in their approach, preparation, and poise under pressure. If Sanders were to land in Las Vegas, having direct access to Brady’s knowledge and experience could accelerate his development, making him an even more dangerous weapon for the Raiders’ offense.
Beyond his own aspirations, Sanders continues to demonstrate his leadership and selflessness. When asked what he wanted for his birthday during the '2Legendary' podcast, he didn’t wish for personal accolades or success. Instead, he expressed his hope that his Colorado Buffaloes teammates would hear their names called in the upcoming NFL Draft. This sentiment speaks volumes about his character and the kind of leader he is—one who wants to see his teammates succeed just as much as himself.
As Sanders prepares for the biggest step in his football journey, the excitement surrounding his NFL future continues to build. Whether he lands with the Raiders or another franchise, one thing is certain: Shedeur Sanders is ready to take his game to the next level.