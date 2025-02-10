Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders jokes his dad isn't a respected artist, must pay for feature

The Buffs QB throws shade as his father during Super Bowl LIX weekend

Jason Jones

Shedeur Sanders Talks NFL Future, Deion, and Music Aspirations
Shedeur Sanders Talks NFL Future, Deion, and Music Aspirations /
In this story:

Shedeur Sanders isn’t just making headlines for his football prowess—he’s also stirring things up with his off-field aspirations.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Claudette Montana, Shedeur made a bold claim about his potential in the music industry, saying that if he pursued it seriously, he’d be a No. 1 pick, just like in football. That statement, while confident, also seemed to throw a little shade at his father, Deion Sanders, and his own musical career.

Deion, known as "Prime Time," once dabbled in music, landing a record deal and even performing his hit single Must Be The Money on Saturday Night Live. The track became a cult classic, and just last year, Deion recorded a follow-up version with Snoop Dogg. Meanwhile, Shedeur has already made moves in music himself, releasing Perfect Timing, which was played at Madison Square Garden when he was introduced during Heisman weekend.

When asked by Montana about his dream music collaboration, Shedeur admitted he prefers to "keep it in the family" but quickly dismissed the idea of working with his father. “My dad, he hasn’t earned my respect in the music world enough yet to get a feature from me,” Shedeur said. “He’s got to pay me to get on my song.”

Kendrick Lamar wears Deion Sanders' Nike Air DT Max in Super Bowl Halftime Show

That playful jab is sure to get a reaction from Deion, who never shies away from the spotlight. While his father was a two-sport star in football and baseball, Shedeur is showing he’s got ambitions beyond just the gridiron.

Deion Sanders grateful Shedeur didn't inherit 'Prime Time' genes

As he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft, his confidence is at an all-time high—whether it's leading an offense or taking over the music charts, Shedeur Sanders is determined to make his own name.

Published
Jason Jones
JASON JONES

Jason Jones is a writer and reporter for On SI. He has covered all major sports for the past two decades. Jones began his career in sports radio broadcasting, working for WKNR in Cleveland and KKML in Denver as show host, producer, and director of production. He previously worked as an NFL Draft analyst and reporter for Yahoo Sports Radio.

Home/Prime's Island