Shedeur Sanders showed his true colors at NFL Combine
Shedeur Sanders' presence at the 2025 NFL Combine was a testament to his leadership and unwavering support for his Colorado Buffaloes teammates.
While the quarterback opted not to participate in drills or throw at the combine, he made sure to be there for wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester, who showcased their talents by running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and performing well in the vertical and broad jump drills.
"It's about the family," Sanders told Stacey Dales on NFL Network. His commitment to his teammates is clear: “We've got to support each other, we've got to be there for each other." Sanders' loyalty stems from the trust his teammates placed in him when they chose to transfer to Colorado, highlighting a strong bond within the team.
Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders to visit Titans before free agency, per report
Shedeur Sanders enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects, largely due to his blend of pedigree and performance. As the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and a mentee of Tom Brady, Shedeur has been groomed for success.
However, his play on the field speaks volumes beyond his lineage. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner is a traditional pocket passer with exceptional poise, sharp decision-making, and an advanced understanding of defensive coverages.
NFL executive says Shedeur Sanders' toughness is underrated, per report
Instead of throwing at the combine, Sanders will throw at Colorado’s Pro Day, aiming to draw more scouts to Boulder and provide additional exposure for his teammates. His decision is another example of his leadership and selflessness, reinforcing his role as a unifying force for the Buffaloes.
Projected as a top-10 pick, Sanders is a pro-ready quarterback who could thrive in the right system. His accuracy, anticipation, and leadership make him a potential franchise quarterback, particularly for a team with a strong offensive line and a structured scheme.