NFL executive says Shedeur Sanders' toughness is underrated, per report
An NFL front office member recently shared a revealing note about Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, emphasizing a trait often overlooked in draft discussions about his toughness.
"One thing that's not being discussed enough is Sanders' toughness," FOX Sports' Peter Schrager tweeted. "Very few other QBs in college could have survived getting pressured and hit as much as he did. But he always got up. And always made the big play."
This assessment came on the heels of Sanders' impressive interview session at the 2025 NFL Combine. The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, Shedeur displayed poise, confidence, and a mature understanding of his role as a leader. His presence at the podium showcased a quarterback ready for the next level and determined to transform an NFL franchise.
"I say being a leader, that’s my best trait overall," Sanders said during his interview. "Everything’s mental. So, if I play my game from the neck up, I’ve got to be able to adjust to my players, to have them relate to me, to get to know me, and for us to make everything smooth."
While Sanders displayed confidence, he also showed self-awareness, acknowledging areas where he needs improvement. He spoke candidly about the need to start games faster and to avoid trying to do too much, often referred to as playing "hero ball."
“I realized, okay, going to the next level, I got to find myself early. I got to get ready mentally early because I know early on in some games I wasn’t taking the completions the coach was calling. Sometimes, I was trying to make too much happen.”
Another front office member echoed this sentiment, highlighting how Sanders' humility and understanding of his own game are rare for a young quarterback. "A lot of young QBs come in believing they have all the answers. Shedeur has a unique balance of confidence and a willingness to learn. That’s invaluable."
Sanders' relationship with legendary quarterback Tom Brady adds another layer to his preparation for the NFL. Sanders described how Brady first reached out to him years ago, inviting him to work out in Tampa. Since then, he has maintained a connection, frequently revisiting the advice and lessons imparted by the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
“Even sometimes, I go back and just listen to the things that he said at that time, and it registers. Everything that he said back then registers now and applies, so that’s what I’m thankful for.”
With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, Shedeur Sanders is projected as a top-10 pick. While this draft class might not be stacked with elite quarterback talent, Sanders' readiness and mental approach make him a valuable prospect. He fits well with teams needing a pro-ready quarterback who can thrive in structured systems. With the right fit, he could be a franchise cornerstone.