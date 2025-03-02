Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders to visit Titans before free agency, per report
The Tennessee Titans are wasting no time in preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, scheduling their first four official visits with top prospects, including Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Joining them in Nashville will be Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Miami quarterback Cam Ward, as reported by former ESPN reporter Paul Kuharsky. With the Titans holding the No. 1 overall pick, all four players are in the conversation to be the top selection.
Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has captivated scouts with his poised play under pressure and exceptional football IQ. Sanders has evolved from a promising prospect into a legitimate candidate to be the first quarterback off the board, thanks to elite coaching from his father and mentorship from legendary quarterback Tom Brady.
Despite lacking elite arm strength, Sanders excels with his accuracy, anticipation, and ability to lead receivers for optimal yards after the catch. His performance at Colorado, including winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, has solidified his status as a premier pocket passer in an era that often prioritizes mobility.
Deion Sanders updates kid rankings, leaves Shedeur disappointed at NFL Combine
Travis Hunter, a two-way sensation at Colorado, brings a unique skill set to the table. His ability to impact the game both as a cornerback and a wide receiver has drawn comparisons to some of the most versatile talents the NFL has ever seen. Hunter's generational talent, marked by elite ball skills and remarkable athleticism, makes him a potential game-changer for any defense or even as a dual-role player on offense.
Shedeur Sanders sends message to NFL teams eyeing him in 2025 Draft
With the draft rapidly approaching, the Titans will need to weigh their options carefully, especially if they consider trading down. The team is expected to host roughly 30 draft prospects in total, including six potential first-rounders in trade-down scenarios, as well as prospects for later rounds. The Titans also plan private workouts at various college campuses, ensuring they leave no stone unturned ahead of the draft.