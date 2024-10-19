Shedeur Sanders shows off "New Money" Nike Air Max Diamond Turf in pregame
In pregame warm-ups at Arizona, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders drew attention not only for his passing proficiency but also for his bold fashion statement.
Sanders was spotted wearing the green Nike Air Max Diamond Turf '96, a sleek new colorway of the classic shoe featuring a green base with white spikes. This footwear choice paid homage to his father, Deion Sanders, who originally popularized the Diamond Turf line during his Hall of Fame career. The colorway stood out on the field, combining style with a nod to his family’s legacy in sports.
As Sanders took the field, all eyes were on him, not just for his shoes but for his continued rise as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. Coming into the matchup against Arizona, Shedeur has been a standout with 2,018 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, showing remarkable accuracy and poise under pressure. His four interceptions have been minimal, especially given the amount of offensive responsibility he shoulders for the Buffaloes.
Sanders’ performance in this game is critical as he looks to further solidify his status among the elite passers in college football. With Coach Prime guiding the Buffaloes, Shedeur has embraced the spotlight, both with his play and his style. The game, set for 4 p.m. ET on FOX, is another opportunity for Sanders to showcase his talent on a national stage as Colorado faces Arizona in a crucial Big 12 matchup. Fans will be watching to see if Shedeur can continue to impress, both with his arm and his flair on and off the field.