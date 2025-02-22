Shilo Sanders' bankruptcy case stalls out over privacy concerns
The bankruptcy case involving former Colorado football safety Shilo Sanders has taken a contentious turn as legal disputes arise over the privacy of his financial records. Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, filed for bankruptcy last year to clear more than $11 million in debt, almost entirely owed to John Darjean, a former security guard from his high school in Dallas, Texas.
As first reported by USA TODAY Sports, The dispute intensified when Sanders' attorney, Keri Riley, requested a protective order to prevent the public release of sensitive financial information, such as bank statements. Riley argued that without protection, Sanders’ routine transactions could become public knowledge, posing a threat to his privacy.
However, Darjean’s attorneys opposed the motion, calling it overly broad and one-sided. They argued that Sanders, who maintains a highly visible social media presence, has already made his lifestyle public, citing his January 7, 2025, Instagram post flaunting a luxury shopping spree in Las Vegas.
“Rubber-stamping (Sanders') proposed protective order will leave the discovery process and use of materials in future hearings and trial in an unworkable tangled ball of chaos requiring large amounts of this limited judicial resources to attempt to untangle,” according to a court filing by Darjean's attorney, Ori Raphael.
At the heart of the matter is the transparency required in bankruptcy proceedings. While courts sometimes shield sensitive details, bankruptcy is a public process to ensure fairness and accountability. Darjean, who is seeking full the full judgement amount, has challenged Sanders’ debt discharge and is pushing for a complete inventory of his assets. Meanwhile, the bankruptcy trustee also opposed Sanders’ proposed protective order, claiming it would hinder legal filings and create unnecessary complications.
This case could significantly impact Sanders’ financial future, especially as he pursues an NFL career. If the court upholds the debt, Darjean could target Sanders’ future earnings. Conversely, if the debt is discharged, Darjean would likely receive only a fraction of the owed amount. The judge’s decision on the protective order will play a crucial role in determining how much of Sanders’ financial records remain private as the case proceeds.