Shilo Sanders in yellow non-contact jersey for fall camp, despite "healthy" report
Shilo Sanders appears to still be recovering from shoulder surgery. The Colorado Buffaloes defensive back reported to the start of fall camp on Monday in a yellow non-contact jersey.
This comes two weeks after BuffZone reporter Brian Howell attempted to downplay Sanders' injury status at Big 12 Media Days, saying he was "healthy" and ready for the 2024 season. Also, this the first time Coach Prime's middle son has actually been out of the field since the spring game with a large brace to stabilize his left shoulder. He has only participated in light drills without contact since he was injured in February.
Prior to being injured, Sanders was splitting time between Boulder and Colorado's high country on the ski slopes. He told Howell that snowboarding helped him develop better skills on the field. “Believe it or not, I think snowboarding has actually made me faster,” Sanders said, referring to one of his favorite recreational activities. “I came back in the spring, I was doing conditioning and finishing first and stuff, I’m like, ‘Dang!’”
Sanders had a breakout year in 2023 with 67 tackles, four forced fumbles, and a pick-six interception in the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State.
Outside of being injured and keeping up with his brothers and father, Sanders filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to discharge an $11.8 million judgment tied to a 2015 assault. The case is expected to heat up for Sanders going into the 2024 season. Deion Sanders even claimed his son won the case while commenting on the matter at Big 12 Media Days.
Colorado will open the season against North Dakota State on August 29 (8 p.m. ET/TV: ESPN).