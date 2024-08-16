The "Prime Effect" meets WWE with Colorado championship belt coming this season
The WWE is known for its iconic championship belts and now expanding its reach into college football. After creating belts for NFL and MLB teams, the worldwide leader in wrestling is producing collegiate-themed belts for 20 schools.
This move marks a significant step in the involvement in college sports, following their partnership with the Big 12 Conference last season. ESPN's Pete Thamel broke the news and shared an image of an Alabama-themed belt, indicating the quality and appeal of these new products.
The schools WWE has secured rights for include some of the most prominent programs like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Ohio State, and others, such as Colorado, where WWE's influence has already been felt through connections like that of Gage Goldberg. Goldberg, son of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, signed his letter of intent to play for Colorado under Coach Deion Sanders. The Goldberg-Sanders connection dates back to their days as teammates with the Atlanta Falcons in the early 1990s, further solidifying the crossover between WWE and college football.
WWE's presence at last season's Big 12 title game, highlighted by The Undertaker presenting a custom belt to the Texas Longhorns, was a memorable moment that showed how well wrestling and college football can intersect. With WWE superstars like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Jade Cargill making appearances at these events, the collaboration between WWE and college programs has only grown stronger.
As WWE prepares to release these themed belts ahead of the college football season, fans of these 20 programs are eagerly awaiting the chance to own a piece of this unique partnership, which will surely become a coveted item for sports and wrestling enthusiasts alike.