The "Prime Effect" to Florida State? Former NFL All-Pro believes it will happen
Adam "Pacman" Jones has made a bold prediction about Deion Sanders' future. The longtime friend of the Sanders' family says he will eventually take over as the head coach at Florida State.
Jones shared this opinion on The Pacman Jones Show, part of his new BetOnline deal. While he acknowledges that he doesn't have inside information, he believes that Sanders returning to Florida State, where he played his college football, is a natural fit.
Jones argued that Sanders would have chosen Florida State over Colorado initially, if things hadn't gone awry between the Seminoles and their legendary alumnus and athletic director Michael Alford. As of now, Sanders is in the midst of a five-year contract with the Colorado Buffaloes, which is valued at $29.5 million. However, Jones believes FSU has the financial resources to buy Sanders out of his contract, if they pursue him.
In Jones' eyes, the timing could be ideal for Sanders to return to Florida State after this season, particularly because Sanders' star players, including his son Shedeur Sanders and two-way sensation Travis Hunter, are expected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. With the Seminoles struggling under current head coach Mike Norvell, who has led them to an 0-3 start, Jones feels Florida State would benefit from Sanders' leadership and charisma.
Despite the potential for NFL teams to express interest in Sanders, Jones is confident that the Florida State job would be the one to lure him away from Colorado. With Sanders' connections to the school and his growing resume as a coach, the idea of him returning to lead the Seminoles is compelling. Whether it happens remains to be seen, but Jones has put his money on Prime Time's return to Tallahassee.